Kim Taehyung unveils a music video for the song 'Blue' from his solo album 'Layover, ARMYs take to X to share their excitement

BTS' V, also known as Kim Taehyung, sent excitement through the entertainment world on September 12th with the release of the MV for the b-side track "Blue" from his much-acclaimed album Layover. As fans eagerly clicked play, they were met with a visual and audio masterpiece that left them longing for more.

The music video for Blue opens with a cinematic flair, casting V in a gripping narrative. Behind the wheel, his face etched with anxiety, we are drawn into a story that unfolds with a sense of urgency. V's frantic search for someone takes us on a rollercoaster of emotions, all set against a backdrop of stark black-and-white cinematography. This monochromatic choice adds depth and gravitas to the MV, emphasizing the serious and melancholic tone of the song.

What truly captivates the audience is V's vocal prowess. With his signature baritone voice, he effortlessly delivers lyrics that delve into the intricate and tumultuous emotions of love. "Blue" carries the soulful essence of R&B, infused with rich bass and rhythmic drum beats, along with a contemporary touch that elevates the sound to a whole new level. It's a testament to V's musical versatility and his ability to weave genres seamlessly.

ARMYs were quick to take to X (formerly known as X) to send good wishes to V, check it out:

SEE?? HE IS LOOKING FOR YEONTANð­ð­



BLUE MV OUT NOW

LAYOVER RECOMEBACK#V_Blue pic.twitter.com/bRLtB8tSby — Êá´Êá´(êª)á´Ê Ë¢áµáµáµâ¿ áµÊ¸ Ê²áµ (@Boxysmilekoo) September 12, 2023

blue mv is a cinematic masterpiece ð¥¹ i’m so happy to see actor taehyung again. he literally gave us a mini cinema through this mv. our taehyung is such a genius. rocky featuring as yeontan at the end made this mv even more special ð¤



BLUE MV RELEASE

BLUE MV OUT NOW #V_BLUE… pic.twitter.com/cOykesviFn — â©â¡± (@taeteland) September 12, 2023

Taehyung acting in this part is really crazy, depicting his frustration that there's nothing he can!



BLUE MV OUT NOW

LAYOVER RECOMEBACK#V_BLUE pic.twitter.com/y070jyNbGj — LAYO(êª)ER â (@sceneryfortae) September 12, 2023

rocky who featured as our tannie ð¥¹ this mv was literally a cinema! taehyung let me kiss your brain



BLUE MV TONIGHT

BLUE BY V IS COMING#V_Blue #V_Layover

pic.twitter.com/A55JCIs1TG — â©â¡± (@taeteland) September 12, 2023

Layover, V's album, is a manifestation of his inner musical journey. Drawing inspiration from his love for jazz, R&B, and blues, V has expertly incorporated these influences into every track. The result is a musical tapestry that resonates deeply with fans worldwide, offering a glimpse into the heart and soul of Kim Taehyung.

In his mission to treat fans to the complete "Layover" experience, V has been diligently releasing MVs for each of the album's b-side tracks. While fans have already been treated to the visual delights of "Love Me Again," "Rainy Days," and "Slow Dancing," there's still one more gem waiting in the wings: the MV for the b-side track "For Us." Anticipation runs high as fans eagerly await this final visual masterpiece.