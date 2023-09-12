BTS: V aka Kim Taehyung recalls being exhausted and burned out in 2018 when the band was having a hard time keeping up with their schedule

BTS' Kim Taehyung reveals why he felt burned out in 2018

BTS ARMYs who have been fans of the K-pop superstars for a while are aware that one of the most sad and unforgettable moments for the group in public was at the 2018 MAMA Awards. The septet, while accepting their Artist of the Year award, broke down on stage, and revealed to fans that they were going through a tough time. Eldest member Jin revealed that the members had even thought of disbanding.

Jin's speech made many other members tear up, but the one who was visibly moved the most was V, real name Kim Taehung. Dressed in a red suit, V was inconsolable on stage and even afterwards. It's a spectacle ARMYs will never forget.

On the recent episode of Suchwita, the talk show hosted by BTS member Suga, V finally revealed what he was going through at the time.

Suga aka Min Yoongi referred to the time and said, "When I think of Taehyung, the year 2018 comes to mind so much, during our 'Fake love' promotions. To which V replied, "It was the toughest time in my life." The clip from BTS’ award acceptance speech at the 2018 MAMA Awards played in an aside, which saw V telling the audience, "Even if I die and come back alive, what doesn’t change is that ARMY is such a precious gift to me."

V talked about how exhausted and burned out he felt at the time. Despite gaining international attention and being invited to perform at the Billboard Music Awards and the American Music Awards for the first time in 2018, the accolades were not enough for the group to feel good about their lack of rest. V said, his exhaustion came to a head as BTS prepared for the release of 'Fake Love'.”

"I was so exhausted that I asked, 'Since tomorrow we only have dance practice, would it be OK if we took a day off?' But we were preparing for our comeback and it was an important dance practice, so we couldn’t rest. … All this negativity piled up inside me. I didn’t think I could do anything in that state, so I kept thinking of ways I could rest, but I couldn’t think of anything, so I even thought I should get hurt [‘If I get hurt, would I be able to rest?’]. I thought I should get hurt, but now I want to change that me of the past," he recalled.