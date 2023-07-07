Breaking News
iKon's Jinhwan enlists in the Army, informs fans in a heartfelt post

Updated on: 07 July,2023 04:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Jinhwan, a member of the south Korean boy band, iKon, took to instagram to announce that he joined the army

iKon's Jinhwan enlists in the Army, informs fans in a heartfelt post

iKon's Jinhwan enlists in the Army, informs fans in a heartfelt post
Jinhwan, a member of the south Korean boy band, iKon, took to instagram to announce that he joined the army. In a moving post, he said, “I wrote this because I think I have to talk to you before anyone else. I joined the army on July 20th. It’s a pity that there are many things I have prepared and there are many things I haven't shown you yet. I don't have to say long words because my fans will be more sorry than me who waited for me. I will serve diligently and return soon. Please think of each other and take care of yourself (sic.)”



 
 
 
 
 
Fans even took to twitter to share sweet moments from some of his past performances.

The group iKon was formed in 2015 by YG Entertainment, The members of this ‘iKonic’ band are Bobby, Kim Jinhwan, Song Yunhyeong, Kim Donghyk, Goo Junhoe and Jung Chanwoo. Their debut album was ‘Welcome Back’, followed by two other singles. They dropped their second studio album ‘Return’ in 2018.

