Jinhwan, a member of the south Korean boy band, iKon, took to instagram to announce that he joined the army

Source/Instagram

Listen to this article iKon's Jinhwan enlists in the Army, informs fans in a heartfelt post x 00:00

Jinhwan, a member of the south Korean boy band, iKon, took to instagram to announce that he joined the army. In a moving post, he said, “I wrote this because I think I have to talk to you before anyone else. I joined the army on July 20th. It’s a pity that there are many things I have prepared and there are many things I haven't shown you yet. I don't have to say long words because my fans will be more sorry than me who waited for me. I will serve diligently and return soon. Please think of each other and take care of yourself (sic.)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 김진환 JAY ジナン (@gnani_____)

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans even took to twitter to share sweet moments from some of his past performances.

God knows i will miss you really.. 18months is way too long for me ð Jinhwan ð«ð¢ pic.twitter.com/Pf4IlqkwIo — leighwanic ||¦||¦¦ (@leigh_ikonic) July 6, 2023

The group iKon was formed in 2015 by YG Entertainment, The members of this ‘iKonic’ band are Bobby, Kim Jinhwan, Song Yunhyeong, Kim Donghyk, Goo Junhoe and Jung Chanwoo. Their debut album was ‘Welcome Back’, followed by two other singles. They dropped their second studio album ‘Return’ in 2018.