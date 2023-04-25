During an interview for 'Dream', when IU was asked about her actor-boyfriend Lee Jong Suk being offered a role in the film, she said, "I just found out (that Lee Jong Suk was offered a role) by you asking the question. There is nothing I can tell you because I haven’t heard anything"

Pic/ IU's latest film 'Dream' directed by Lee Byung Hun, will also star Park Seo Joon. The film will hit the big screens on April 26

IU finds out boyfriend Lee Jong Suk was offered a role in 'Dream' during interview

The upcoming sports comedy-drama film 'Dream' is written and directed by Lee Byung Hun, who has also created the films, 'Extreme Job' and 'Melo is My Nature'. The film also stars Park Seo Joon. 'Dream' is a story of a group of people playing soccer for the first time for the Homeless World Cup. Park Seo Joon stars as Yoon Hong Dae, a professional soccer player on disciplinary probation who becomes the coach of the ragtag soccer team, while IU plays producing director Lee So Min who is making a documentary about the team.

Prior to the film release, IU joined an interview to talk about the film, reports Soompi.

IU said, “It was about four years ago when I first received the script. At that time, I had a strong thirst for [taking on] a bright character because I had done a few dark characters with lots of backstories in a row. I couldn’t help but be attracted to the character So Min.”

Talking about her chemistry with co-star Park Seo Joon, IU said, “I had high expectations for filming together [with Park Seo Joon]. Park Seo Joon is a flexible and quick-witted actor. We started filming with some nervousness without having talked much in private, but it was rather comfortable once filming started. Since the relationship between So Min and Hong Dae is not so good, I think a little bit of nervousness helped.”

IU added, “When it was possible to get close [with Park Seo Joon], [filming] got interrupted repeatedly due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, so we couldn’t get much closer personally”,

When IU was asked about her actor boyfriend Lee Jong Suk, IU shyly said, “I’m surprised that [so many people] show interest in my relationship and cheer me on a lot. I think fondly and quietly keeping this relationship going is the best way to repay that love.”

An interesting fact about 'Dream' is that according to reports, Lee Jong Suk, was actually offered a role in the movie. IU only found out when she was asked about it in an interview. IU said, "I just found out (that Lee Jong Suk was offered a role) by you asking the question. There is nothing I can tell you because I haven’t heard anything (about Lee Jong Suk being offered a role)."

'Dream' will hit the theaters on April 26.