The oldest BTS member is back to delight his fans and active on social media. Take a look his latest antic

BTS Jin

Listen to this article Jin borrows Jungkook's Golden touch! BTS star steals Maknae's t-shirt for a playful photo op x 00:00

BTS shares a strong familial bond, with Jin and Jungkook standing out for their close, sibling-like relationship. Fans love their dynamic, especially Jin's playful big brother persona whenever they're together.

BTS Jin wears Jungkook's 'GOLDEN' t-shirt

ADVERTISEMENT

Now it seems like Jin playfully raided Jungkook's wardrobe and flaunted it! After finishing his mandatory military service, the oldest BTS member is back to delight his fans and active on social media. In his latest post, Jin sported a black long-sleeve t-shirt featuring Jungkook's image from BTS's GOLDEN merchandise collection, which Jin humorously claimed he discovered at the company building. He even mimicked Jungkook's pose!

BTS Jin wears Jungkook's 'GOLDEN' t-shirt, take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jin of BTS (@jin)

BTS Jin hugs 1000 special ARMYs

A video from BTS singer Jin's fan meet in South Korea has surfaced online, showing him hugging ARMYs, and we're envious! For BTS' 11th debut anniversary, Jin was scheduled to meet fans in Seoul.

On June 13, videos surfaced of Jin hugging 1000 lucky fans. In the video, Kim Seok-jin is seen with his military haircut, wearing a cute, colorful tee. He’s giving out hugs with a big smile on his face. Another video shows that BTS’ hit song "Spring Day" was playing in the background while Jin was hugging fans. A video from BTS singer Jin's fan meet in South Korea has surfaced online, showing him hugging ARMYs, and we're envious! For BTS' 11th debut anniversary, Jin was scheduled to meet fans in Seoul. The Moon singer, who recently finished his military training, was seen hugging fans at the event.

About Jin's discharge from the military

The BTS member has finished his time in the military. He signed up in December 2022 and has now wrapped up his mandatory service. The ceremony where he was discharged was emotional, touching not only fans who were eager for his return but also Kim Seok-jin himself.

Videos from the event show Jin wiping away tears as he got ready to leave the military camp. To make it even more special, the other BTS members were there to greet him.