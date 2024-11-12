According to K-media reports, he was found dead on the afternoon of November 12 KST in his apartment in Seoul's Seongdong District.

K-drama star Song Jae Rim, known for shows like The Moon Embracing the Sun and My Military Valentine, has passed away aged 39. According to K-media reports, he was found dead on the afternoon of November 12 KST in his apartment in Seoul's Seongdong District. A 2-page letter was also reportedly found at the scene. The cause of his passing has not been confirmed yet. According to a police representative, at this point of the investigation, there are no signs of foul play.

Song Jae Rim fans in shock

His funeral is being held at the Seoul Yeouido St. Mary's Hospital funeral hall, where his family has taken charge of the arrangements, while his funeral procession is scheduled for November 14. His final resting place will be the Seoul City Crematorium.

Fans of the star are still coming to terms with the news. As Song Jae Rim had been actively involved in broadcasts until recently, the news of his passing has come as a shock to many fans. The fact that his social media handle was recently changed to "A Long Journey Begins" has also added questions about his untimely death.

Today, we say goodbye to a star whose light will never truly fade. Song Jae Rim, you left a mark in our hearts with your talent, warmth, and laughter. May you rest in peace, and may your legacy continue to inspire. You are deeply missed but never forgotten.

Rest in peace, Song Jae Rim. I remember him in “Moon Embracing the Sun”. He was a good actor.



Song Jae Rim's body of work

Born in 1985, Song Jae Rim gained recognition as an actor through the 2012 MBC drama 'The Moon Embracing the Sun'. Afterwards, he became known for his roles as a handsome leading man in dramas and films like 'Inspiring Generation', 'Two Weeks', 'Goodbye Mr. Black', 'Surfing House', 'I Wanna Your Song', 'Queen Woo', 'The Suspect', and 'Decoy'. He was also known for his appearance on 'We Got Married' alongside actress Kim So Eun in 2014.

His most recent project was the drama 'My Military Valentine', which was released on an OTT platform this past June. In particular, Song Jae Rim featured as a guest on MBC FM4U's 'Good Morning FM' this past August to promote a play, mentioning he had taken exams to become a fragrance expert and a meat processing technician and jokingly calling it his "future husband training."