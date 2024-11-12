Breaking News
Abu Asim Azmi: I provided two to three clinics in every Mankhurd ward
Mumbai: Bhandup boy falls to death in open gutter
Serving Jogeshwari people for 35 years, they know me: Bala Nar
My husband Ravindra Waikar did a lot for voters, they will vote for me: Manisha
Mumbai: Train commuters want single transport authority like London
Baba Siddique murder: Main shooter used travellers’ phones, avoided electronic devices
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > K drama star Song Jae Rim found dead in his Seoul apartment fans in shock

K-drama star Song Jae Rim found dead in his Seoul apartment, fans in shock

Updated on: 12 November,2024 05:08 PM IST  |  Seoul

Top

According to K-media reports, he was found dead on the afternoon of November 12 KST in his apartment in Seoul's Seongdong District.

K-drama star Song Jae Rim found dead in his Seoul apartment, fans in shock

Song Jae Rim

Listen to this article
K-drama star Song Jae Rim found dead in his Seoul apartment, fans in shock
x
00:00

K-drama star Song Jae Rim, known for shows like The Moon Embracing the Sun and My Military Valentine, has passed away aged 39. According to K-media reports, he was found dead on the afternoon of November 12 KST in his apartment in Seoul's Seongdong District. A 2-page letter was also reportedly found at the scene. The cause of his passing has not been confirmed yet. According to a police representative, at this point of the investigation, there are no signs of foul play.


Song Jae Rim fans in shock


His funeral is being held at the Seoul Yeouido St. Mary's Hospital funeral hall, where his family has taken charge of the arrangements, while his funeral procession is scheduled for November 14. His final resting place will be the Seoul City Crematorium.


Fans of the star are still coming to terms with the news. As Song Jae Rim had been actively involved in broadcasts until recently, the news of his passing has come as a shock to many fans. The fact that his social media handle was recently changed to "A Long Journey Begins" has also added questions about his untimely death.

Song Jae Rim's body of work

Born in 1985, Song Jae Rim gained recognition as an actor through the 2012 MBC drama 'The Moon Embracing the Sun'. Afterwards, he became known for his roles as a handsome leading man in dramas and films like 'Inspiring Generation', 'Two Weeks', 'Goodbye Mr. Black', 'Surfing House', 'I Wanna Your Song', 'Queen Woo', 'The Suspect', and 'Decoy'. He was also known for his appearance on 'We Got Married' alongside actress Kim So Eun in 2014.

His most recent project was the drama 'My Military Valentine', which was released on an OTT platform this past June. In particular, Song Jae Rim featured as a guest on MBC FM4U's 'Good Morning FM' this past August to promote a play, mentioning he had taken exams to become a fragrance expert and a meat processing technician and jokingly calling it his "future husband training."

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Kpop Korean Entertainment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK