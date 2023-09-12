Kim Namjoon Birthday 2023: BTS ARMYs in India show their love for RM with a special ad

How desi ARMYs are making Kim Namjoon's birthday unforgettable

It's a day to put on your party hats and break out the confetti because it's none other than RM's birthday today. Yep, Kim Namjoon, the leader of the BTS pack is celebrating his 29th birthday, and it's safe to say that the BTS ARMY isn't holding back when it comes to making this day truly unforgettable.

RM, affectionately referred to as "Joonie" by adoring fans, has always had a unique place in the hearts of the BTS ARMY. Known for his ability to send healing messages and his penchant for being the "spoiler king," he's also adorably hailed as the "God of destruction." However, what truly sets him apart is the profound impact of his lyrics, music, and emotional connection with the ARMY – a bond that's undeniable. Not to mention, his dedication to maintaining a robust physique has been a talking point as well.

A heartfelt project that highlights all the qualities that make RM the exceptional leader of BTS has been thoughtfully put together by the Indian Bangtan ARMY. This mini-project takes the form of an advertisement that will grace the screens of the City Centre Mall in Mangalore. For those planning to catch a glimpse of this touching tribute, head to the 4th floor, near the food court and Cinepolis. The birthday ad runs for approximately 46 seconds and will be showcased on no less than 10 screens for a duration of 48 hours, concluding on September 13th.

In true Virgo fashion, RM, also took a profound dive into introspection as he celebrated his 29th birthday. The artist, born Kim Namjoon, took to WeVerse to share his heartfelt thoughts with ARMY, his devoted fanbase, as he embarks on the final year of his twenties.