Kim Namjoon Birthday 2023: BTS leader RM celebrates turning 29 with a touching letter to ARMY

RM opens up to BTS ARMY on his 29th birthday reflecting on love, optimism, and future songs

Source/Instagram

RM, the member of the sensational BTS, didn't just throw a birthday bash for his 29th; he took a plunge into introspection. This time, it wasn't just about parties, but about diving deep into the existential pool and questioning the meaning of love. RM shared his musings with his loyal fanbase, ARMY, via WeVerse, and it's safe to say his words struck a chord.

RM confessed that birthdays tend to stir up a unique blend of emotions, even for someone in his position. He mused, "This is the last birthday of my twenties. I don't know whether it's because of the peculiarities of the profession I'm in, but birthdays are always accompanied by a slight feeling of embarrassment. For me, it's just a day like any other, but... because so many people wish me so sincerely, I feel quite happy and fortunate."

The heart of his message delved into the complex nature of the relationship between an artist and their fans. RM pondered, "I want to be someone who is as honest as possible, but in this relationship between fan and artist, existing somewhere between the tangible and intangible, just what can we go beyond and what can we become? Is everything acceptable under the generous phantom label of 'love'?" These questions highlighted the challenges and nuances of fame.

One significant revelation from RM's introspection was his evolving perspective on openness and vulnerability. He admitted, "One major lesson I've learned is not to treat nonchalance and coldness as a marker of coolness." This shift in mindset reflects his growth as an individual. He acknowledged, "I've said in the past that as time goes on, it becomes harder to say things, and that makes me sad. I think that continues to be true. But I do think I'm a lot more level-headed now."

RM found solace in the outpouring of love from his fans, recognizing it as a powerful source of optimism. He marveled, "The sincere feelings I once used to worry I would never receive now pour onto me like heavy rain. As a result, I realized that I, who used to think that it was cool to be a pessimist and think that nothing matters, am actually quite an optimist by nature. Isn't this a miracle? These days, I live by the words 'why not?'"

These profound lessons have not only shaped RM as a person but have also influenced his artistry. He shared, "This optimism can be explained as a product of the love I receive from the people around me, and I am spreading it around. I am also putting it into the songs that will come out someday." Indeed, RM's music, including his official debut album, "Indigo," reflects the depth of his emotions and newfound optimism.