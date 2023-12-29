BTS V celebrates his birthday on December 30. For the occasion, ARMYs took out all the stops to celebrate their K-pop idol

Kim Taehyung

Kim Taehyung birthday: BTS V surprises fans with a hilarious pre-recorded video, ARMYs say, 'Taecember is here!'

BTS V is currently serving in the South Korean military, which unfortunately means he won't be able to publicly celebrate his birthday with ARMYs. However, his fans would never let V, aka Kim Taehyung's, birthday pass without some kind of fanfare.

BTS V surprises ARMYs with a birthday video!

BTS V would never let his ARMYs feel unloved. This reason exactly why the K-pop idol recorded a birthday message for his fans ahead of his military enlistment. The video was released on his birthday and brought his fan base the love that they were missing. The BTS member can be heard saying, "Hello today is my birthday! HA HA HA #HelloTodayIsMyBirthday #FromV #PresentThatIPreparedInAdvance#Surprise"

5300 convenience stores in South Korea broadcast BTS V's face

V Birthday Support



Part3.

[Whole korea 7-11 DID screen ads]

This support will cover all 1000â 7-11shops, total 1434 DID screen.



Time:12.25-12.31(24h) pic.twitter.com/Ono3olgYq7 — ByMySide∞KookV (@ByMySide_KookV) December 24, 2023

BTS V celebrates his birthday on December 30. For the occasion, ARMYs took out all the stops to celebrate their K-pop idol. As it turns out, BTwo fansites are airing birthday advertisements across a total of 5,328 convenience stores all over South Korea, spanning branches of stores like CU, GS25, and 7-Eleven. These ads are set to run from December 25 to 31st.

The fan page of 'ByMySide KookV' also announced 24-hour digital birthday advertisements for BTS V in all 1,434 7-Eleven stores nationwide from December 25th to 31st.

Pictures of RM and V in their military uniform

On December 28, new pictures of V aka Kim Taehyung and RM aka Namjoon in their military uniform surfaced online. The BTS members appeared to look poised. These pictures were a breath of relief for ARMYs. Take a look:

There was a tense period before when ARMYs were concerned about the sudden removal of BTS from 'The Camp' platform, which is known to provide updates about soldiers to their families. It was then revealed that the withdrawal of the BTS members from the website only occurred as a result of the intellectual property rights issue due to ARMYs repeated demands for frequent updates. The BTS members were also left off the star soldier list.

About BTS military service

Currently, BTS members Park Jimin and Jeon Jungkook began their mandatory military service on Tuesday. A day after members Kim Namjoon and Kim Taehyung entered the military, the last two of the Bangtan Boys were seen enlisting. Older members Suga aka Min Yoongi and J-hope (real name Jung Hoseok) were present to send off the Jungkook and Jimin.

J-hope, who had enlisted in the military earlier this year, also shared photos from yesterday's gathering, when all seven BTS members came together to see off RM and V. He shared some snapshots from Tuesday where Jimin and Jungkook can be seen with their newly shaved heads, right before entering military training.