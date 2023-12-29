Breaking News
Mumbai: Why manja deaths are difficult to solve
Mumbai: Ghatkopar upgrade Phase 1 completed
Mumbai: Metro eats up one-third of multi-faith crematorium
Mumbai: Aarey-BKC Metro to have 260 round trips every day
Mumbai: City to stay warm till first week of January
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > Kim Taehyung birthday BTS V surprises fans with a hilarious pre recorded video ARMYs say Taecember is here

Kim Taehyung birthday: BTS V surprises fans with a hilarious pre-recorded video, ARMYs say, 'Taecember is here!'

Updated on: 29 December,2023 08:58 PM IST  |  Seoul
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

BTS V celebrates his birthday on December 30. For the occasion, ARMYs took out all the stops to celebrate their K-pop idol

Kim Taehyung birthday: BTS V surprises fans with a hilarious pre-recorded video, ARMYs say, 'Taecember is here!'

Kim Taehyung

Listen to this article
Kim Taehyung birthday: BTS V surprises fans with a hilarious pre-recorded video, ARMYs say, 'Taecember is here!'
x
00:00

BTS V is currently serving in the South Korean military, which unfortunately means he won't be able to publicly celebrate his birthday with ARMYs. However, his fans would never let V, aka Kim Taehyung's, birthday pass without some kind of fanfare.


BTS V surprises ARMYs with a birthday video!


BTS V would never let his ARMYs feel unloved. This reason exactly why the K-pop idol recorded a birthday message for his fans ahead of his military enlistment. The video was released on his birthday and brought his fan base the love that they were missing. The BTS member can be heard saying, "Hello today is my birthday! HA HA HA #HelloTodayIsMyBirthday #FromV #PresentThatIPreparedInAdvance#Surprise"


5300 convenience stores in South Korea broadcast BTS V's face

BTS V celebrates his birthday on December 30. For the occasion, ARMYs took out all the stops to celebrate their K-pop idol. As it turns out, BTwo fansites are airing birthday advertisements across a total of 5,328 convenience stores all over South Korea, spanning branches of stores like CU, GS25, and 7-Eleven. These ads are set to run from December 25 to 31st. 

The fan page of 'ByMySide KookV' also announced 24-hour digital birthday advertisements for BTS V in all 1,434 7-Eleven stores nationwide from December 25th to 31st.

Pictures of RM and V in their military uniform

On December 28, new pictures of V aka Kim Taehyung and RM aka Namjoon in their military uniform surfaced online. The BTS members appeared to look poised. These pictures were a breath of relief for ARMYs. Take a look:

There was a tense period before when ARMYs were concerned about the sudden removal of BTS from 'The Camp' platform, which is known to provide updates about soldiers to their families. It was then revealed that the withdrawal of the BTS members from the website only occurred as a result of the intellectual property rights issue due to ARMYs repeated demands for frequent updates. The BTS members were also left off the star soldier list.

About BTS military service

Currently, BTS members Park Jimin and Jeon Jungkook began their mandatory military service on Tuesday. A day after members Kim Namjoon and Kim Taehyung entered the military, the last two of the Bangtan Boys were seen enlisting. Older members Suga aka Min Yoongi and J-hope (real name Jung Hoseok) were present to send off the Jungkook and Jimin.

J-hope, who had enlisted in the military earlier this year, also shared photos from yesterday's gathering, when all seven BTS members came together to see off RM and V. He shared some snapshots from Tuesday where Jimin and Jungkook can be seen with their newly shaved heads, right before entering military training. 

 

 

 

 

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

BTS Kim Taehyung Korean Entertainment Korean Entertainment Updates South Korean boy band Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK