BTS members are all currently on hiatus as they are serving their mandatory military service in South Korea. Jungkook, Jimin, V, and Jimin all enlisted in the South Korean military in December 2023. It was an overwhelming period for all the BTS ARMYs, as the next time they would see the group as a whole would be in 2025. Now, a ray of sunshine is shown on the ARMYs as new photos of V and RM have surfaced in their military uniforms.

On December 28, new pictures of V aka Kim Taehyung and RM aka Namjoon in their military uniform surfaced online. The BTS members appeared to look poised. These pictures were a breath of relief for ARMYs. Take a look:

The blue tag is said to be an armband that symbolizes the 'íë ¨ë³ ìëì¥’- platoon commander of the training soldiers'. It seems that he is adapting well by showing leadership. pic.twitter.com/QUmdgTGdzc — Taehyung Naver || ë¤ì´ë² ê¹íí (@naver_taehyung) December 28, 2023

There was a tense period before when ARMYs were concerned about the sudden removal of BTS from 'The Camp' platform, which is known to provide updates about soldiers to their families. It was then revealed that the withdrawal of the BTS members from the website only occurred as a result of the intellectual property rights issue due to ARMYs repeated demands for frequent updates. The BTS members were also left off the star soldier list.

About BTS military service

Currently, BTS members Park Jimin and Jeon Jungkook began their mandatory military service on Tuesday. A day after members Kim Namjoon and Kim Taehyung entered the military, the last two of the Bangtan Boys were seen enlisting. Older members Suga aka Min Yoongi and J-hope (real name Jung Hoseok) were present to send off the Jungkook and Jimin.

J-hope, who had enlisted in the military earlier this year, also shared photos from yesterday's gathering, when all seven BTS members came together to see off RM and V. He shared some snapshots from Tuesday where Jimin and Jungkook can be seen with their newly shaved heads, right before entering military training.

"Time will fly," wrote J-hope as he shared the photos. Each member has to complete 18 months minimum in the military, during which they will have to lead a very different life from what they are used to as K-pop idols, staying away from their band members, fans and family.