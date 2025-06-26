Taxi Driver 3 will premiere in Q4 2025 as a Viu Original. Lee Je-hoon returns with the Rainbow Taxi crew, joined by Edan Lui in his Korean drama debut

Lee Je-hoon. Pic/AFP

Actor Lee Je-hoon is set to return for another ride as the vigilante taxi driver Kim Do-gi in 'Taxi Driver 3,' after the makers announced the third season of the global hit series at the ongoing Asia Pacific Video Operators Summit conference in Indonesia, reported Variety.

The series is expected to premiere in Q4 2025.

The streaming platform revealed that the latest instalment will debut as a Viu original worldwide, excluding South Korea and mainland China, following the record-breaking performance of Season 2, reported the outlet.

The actor Je-hoon will return alongside fan favourites Kim Eui-sung, Pyo Ye-jin, Jang Hyuk-jin and Bae Yoo-ram for what promises to be the Rainbow Taxi team's most dangerous missions yet, reported Variety.

Adding international flavour to the Korean production, Hong Kong boy band 'Mirror' member Edan Lui will make his Korean drama debut as a character who forms an unpredictable alliance with Kim Do-gi.

Writer Oh Sang-ho and director Kang Bo-seung return to helm the series, which centres on Je-hoon's brilliant yet tormented vigilante.

"We are delighted to introduce 'Taxi Driver 3' through our trusted and long-standing partnership with Viu, a platform with strong global influence and reach. Our production team is working diligently to create a high-quality drama that lives up to the legacy of Seasons 1 and 2, striving to meet and exceed the expectations of viewers," said Park Jeong-hoon, CEO of Studio S, the in-house production arm of SBS Media Group, as quoted by Variety.

The announcement comes as part of Viu's expanded 2025 content slate. The platform's Q3 2025 highlights include "My Youth," starring Song Joong-ki as a reclusive ex-child actor reunited with his first love, and 'My Girlfriend Is a Man!,' a gender-bending romantic comedy adapted from a hit webtoon featuring 'Astro''s Yoon San-ha and 'Oh My Girl's Arin, reported Variety.

