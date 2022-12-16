Korean Newsmakers 2022: BTS, Blackpink, Son Ye-jin, Hyun Bin and others!

These are the K-Pop, K-Drama and film stars that grabbed headlines in 2022

BTS/Son Ye jin and Hyun Bin

Be it BTS announcing that they would be focussing on solo projects to Jin's enlistment, from Blackpink releasing 'Pink Venom' to Son Ye- jin and Hyun Bin turning parents- these were the Korean stars that made news in 2022.

BTS

K-pop group BTS dominated the news throughout 2022. The group's announcement of a hiatus sent Army into a frenzy on Tuesday, June 16. During a dinner together, the group revealed they would take a temporary hiatus to focus on solo projects and it was an emotional moment for the members too who were left teary eyed. However, that was just the beginning fans were in for another shock when the band's eldest member Jin left to serve the military on December 13th. BTS also released a new album 'Proof' this year and held their much anticipated 'Yet To Come’ concert in Busan on October 15, 2022. Meanwhile, members like Jin, J-Hope, RM and Jungkook released their solo projects. The group also visited the White House and met President Joe Biden in June 2022, where they spoke about the surge in anti-Asian hate crimes.

Blackpink

Blackpink released their second studio album ‘Born Pink.’ 'Born Pink' featured two singles, both of which reached number one on the Billboard Global 200. The pre-release single ‘Pink Venom’ topped the national charts of 10 countries and peaked at number 22 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Squid Game

Squid Game earned 14 nominations at the Emmys 2022. Out of 14 nominations, the drama won six and bagged top honours. Lee Jung-jae won the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Lee You-mi, who played Ji-yeong, won the award for Outstanding Guest Actress. Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk became the first Asian and first South Korean to win the award in his category. The show bagged another award for Outstanding Special Visual Effects and Outstanding Stunt Performance and Production Design.

Taehyung and Jennie

Social media was abuzz with rumours about BTS’s Taehyung aka V dating Blackpink's Jennie. The K-pop stars were also said to be on a vacation in Jeju Island, South Korea. A photo of V driving a car with Jennie in the passenger seat was shared by fans. Fans had earlier noted that V had accidentally followed Jennie on Instagram and that she had recently broken up with G-Dragon. In another picture, Jennie was apparently seen snapping a selfie of herself in the mirror as V was getting his hair and makeup done. A picture of the duo on a date also did the rounds on social media.

Son Ye jin and Hyun Bin

'Crash Landing On You' stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin tied the knot in March and welcomed their first child a baby boy on November 27. The couple announced their pregnancy in July, where Son Ye-jin had penned a note for fans on Instagram. Fans were overjoyed seeing their favourite couple live their love story in real life too.

HyunA and Dawn

K-pop star HyunA took to Instagram to announce that she and DAWN have broken up. Her post read, “We broke up. We decided to remain as good friends and colleagues. Thank you always for your support and for looking over us kindly." Fans of the former couple expressed their sadness over social media.

Red Velvet

K-pop group Red Velvet made their comeback this year. The group released the EP The ReVe Festival 2022 – Birthday, alongside the lead single 'Birthday' in November. Earlier this month, the group released a collaborative single, 'Beautiful Christmas' with Aespa.

Lee Min-ho

Lee Min-ho featured in 'Pachinko' an American drama television series created by Soo Hugh based on the 2017 novel by Min Jin Lee. Co-stars Kim Min-ha and Youn Yuh-jung put up noteworthy performances too.

Park Shin-hye

'Stairway to Heaven' actress Park Shin-hye tied the knot with actor Choi Tae-joon on January 22. The couple turned parents to their first child, a baby boy in May. The actress also donated 50 million won to help those damaged by large forest fire in Uljin, Gyeongbuk and Samcheok, Gangwon.

Park Chan-wook

Park Chan-wook directed 'Decision to Leave.' The film was competed for the Palme d'Or at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival where Park Chan-wook won Best Director. It was selected as the South Korean entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 95th Academy Awards and the film is also nominated For 2023 Golden Globe Awards.

Park Ji-yeon

Singer and actress Park Ji-yeon tied the knot with baseball player Hwang Jae Gyun. The wedding was attended by her celebrity friends like BTS member Jin and IU was also spotted. Clips from the wedding instantly went viral.

Kim Tae-ri

Kim made news for playing the lead role in the coming-of-age drama Twenty-Five Twenty-One. The show earned her the Best Actress Award at the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards.

Seventeen

Seventeen released their first English language single 'Darl+ing.'

