Viral photos! BTS's Taehyung aka V shares shirtless pics from Mexico, fans spot friendship tattoo

Updated on: 17 December,2022 05:14 PM IST  |  Mexico
Taehyung/Instagram


BTS's Taehyung aka V, who recently returned to South Korea from his Mexico trip early to bid goodbye to group member Jin, has now shared a photo dump. In one of the pictures a shirtless Taehyung is seen getting ready for a swim. While the picture instantly went viral, what also caught the attention of fans was his ' friendship tattoo,' they spotted the number 7 tattoo on his thigh. V also shared a video of him taking a dip into the ocean, besides other pictures like one of the moon, a shack, a picture of him in the flight etc. It also has a picture of the sad pug he had posted earlier too, around Jin's enlistment. V had also posted an Instagram story and shared a video of him with Jin from one of their concerts and added Jin’s song with Coldplay, 'The Astronaut.' He posted the message, “Don’t Get Hurt." The other six members were with Jin as they bid a tearful goodbye on December 13th. Hybe has now released a video of Jin's enterence ceremony.



 
 
 
 
 
Later, tattoo artist Polyc SJ shared Taehyung's post and confirmed the location of BTS V's tattoo on his thigh. Now fans await Yoongi aka Suga's tattoo reveal, as the other 6 members have already shared theirs. 

Meanwhile, according to reports Taehyung is going to work with Lee Seojin, Choi Wooshik and Park Seojoon on a variety show. Fans are also awaiting the announcement of his solo album.

