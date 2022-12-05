×
BTSs Taehyung aka V unveils Veautiful Days

BTS's Taehyung aka V unveils 'Veautiful Days'

05 December,2022
V has released the teaser for special 8 photo-folio 'Me, Myself, and V'

BTS's Taehyung aka V unveils 'Veautiful Days'

Taehyung/Instagram


BTS's vocalist Taehyung aka V has unveiled the teaser for special 8 photo-folio 'Me, Myself, and V' titled 'Veautiful Days.' In the teaser, V is seen brainstorming with his team for the concept and says "I think that a classic look always comes back."


In the recent past, four other members had released their photo folios including Jungkook, RM, Jimin and Jin.


