BTS's Taehyung aka V unveils 'Veautiful Days'

V has released the teaser for special 8 photo-folio 'Me, Myself, and V'
Taehyung/Instagram
BTS's vocalist Taehyung aka V has unveiled the teaser for special 8 photo-folio 'Me, Myself, and V' titled 'Veautiful Days.' In the teaser, V is seen brainstorming with his team for the concept and says "I think that a classic look always comes back."
In the recent past, four other members had released their photo folios including Jungkook, RM, Jimin and Jin.
