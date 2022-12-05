×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Quick weekend job speeds up Gokhale bridge work in Andheri
Mumbai University senate polls: Aaditya’s first big solo test
Mumbai: 41-year-old woman raped in house, burnt with cigarettes
Mumbai: Electric fleet will earn carbon credits worth Rs 5K cr, says BEST
Mumbai: 22-year-old bag maker held for blackmailing woman and raping her

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > Happy Birthday Soobin Did you know these interesting facts about TXTs TOMORROW X TOGETHER leader

Happy Birthday Soobin: Did you know these interesting facts about TXT's (TOMORROW X TOGETHER) leader?

Updated on: 05 December,2022 11:44 AM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Soobin turns 22 today

Happy Birthday Soobin: Did you know these interesting facts about TXT's (TOMORROW X TOGETHER) leader?

Soobin/Instagram


Choi Soobin, leader of the K-pop boyband TXT (TOMORROW X TOGETHER) turns 22 today. Here are some lesser known facts about the K-pop star. 


  • Soobin was the 2nd member of the group to be revealed on January 13th, 2019.
  • At 185 cm (6’1) Soobin stands tall and towers above other members of the group. 
  • He is also known to be a huge fanboy of BTS's eldest member Seokjin aka Jin. 
  • Soobin is known for his love for almond milk.
  • Soobin's representative animal is the praying mantis, although fans call him 'bunny' and his representative flower is anemone



Also Read: Happy birthday Jin! Here's how BTS's eldest member celebrated with fans

 

Will you watch `Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4`?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Soobin TXT K-Pop Korean Entertainment birthday

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK