Happy Birthday Soobin: Did you know these interesting facts about TXT's (TOMORROW X TOGETHER) leader?

Soobin turns 22 today
Soobin/Instagram
Choi Soobin, leader of the K-pop boyband TXT (TOMORROW X TOGETHER) turns 22 today. Here are some lesser known facts about the K-pop star.
- Soobin was the 2nd member of the group to be revealed on January 13th, 2019.
- At 185 cm (6’1) Soobin stands tall and towers above other members of the group.
- He is also known to be a huge fanboy of BTS's eldest member Seokjin aka Jin.
- Soobin is known for his love for almond milk.
- Soobin's representative animal is the praying mantis, although fans call him 'bunny' and his representative flower is anemone
