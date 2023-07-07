Breaking News
Lee Sang Eun tragically passes away minutes before her concert

Updated on: 07 July,2023 09:12 PM IST
It is reported that the police are currently delving into the circumstances surrounding her tragic demise. According to accounts, an event staff member alerted the authorities at approximately 8:32 pm on Thursday after discovering the singer unconscious.

Lee Sang Eun tragically passes away minutes before her concert

Lee Sang Eun

Lee Sang Eun tragically passes away minutes before her concert
Lee Sang Eun, a widely loved and respected figure in the Korean entertainment industry, had garnered a significant following with her extraordinary vocal talents. Her musical journey began at Seoul National University and led her to pursue a Master's degree at Mannes School Of Music in New York.


A publication reported that the police are currently delving into the circumstances surrounding her tragic demise. According to accounts, an event staff member alerted the authorities at approximately 8:32 pm on Thursday after discovering the singer unconscious. She was found in the third-floor women's bathroom of the concert venue, Carmina Burana at the Grand Hall of Gimcheon Culture and Art Center, where she was slated to perform as part of a special commemoration event.


K-media reports quoted a staff member from that evening who shared their experience, stating, "It was time for Lee Sang Eun to come on stage, but she wasn't backstage. When I looked in the bathroom, I found her lying on the floor." Swift action was taken, rushing her to a nearby hospital, where she was tragically pronounced dead. Initial reports suggest that authorities do not suspect any foul play in connection with her passing.


Lee Sang Eun's sudden departure has left a profound void in the world of music and her fans. Her extraordinary talent and dedication to her craft will always be remembered, as her legacy lives on through her remarkable contributions to the Korean music scene.

