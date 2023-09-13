Breaking News
MTV VMAs 2023: Stray Kids' 'S-Class' takes home best K-pop award, fans rejoice

Updated on: 13 September,2023 08:13 AM IST  |  South Korea
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Stray Kids are named Best K-pop winners for their newly released song S-Class at the 2023 MTV VMAs, extending K-pop's global dominance. Continue reading to learn more.

MTV VMAs 2023: Stray Kids' 'S-Class' takes home best K-pop award, fans rejoice

Listen to this article
MTV VMAs 2023: Stray Kids' 'S-Class' takes home best K-pop award, fans rejoice
In a resounding victory that set the stage on fire, Stray Kids claimed the coveted title of "Best K-pop" at the 2023 MTV VMAs with their electrifying track, "S-Class." The group's reaction to this triumph was nothing short of hilarious, leaving fans in stitches. As the announcement rang through the venue, Bangchan and the rest of the Stray Kids members rose from their seats with an almost comical slowness. The disbelief was palpable as Bangchan double and triple-checked if they had indeed won.


Stray Kids' victory in the Best K-pop category was no small feat, considering the fierce competition they faced. They outshone fellow nominees, including TOMORROW X TOGETHER's "Sugar Rush Ride," Aespa's "Girls," FIFTY FIFTY's "Cupid," BLACKPINK's "Pink Venom," and SEVENTEEN's "SUPER." This achievement marked a significant milestone for the group and sent waves of excitement through their global fanbase.


Adding to the thrill, Stray Kids graced the 2023 MTV VMAs stage for a performance that was nothing short of sensational. This marks their debut performance at the prestigious event, an honor that has fans worldwide eagerly anticipating their dynamic stage presence. The reactions that followed were no joke, include a viral reaction from Taylor Swift herself. Check it out:


Notably, Stray Kids' success at the MTV VMAs also holds a special place in history as they become the first group from JYP Entertainment to clinch an award at this prestigious event. This achievement cements their status as trailblazers in the K-pop industry.

In a moment that united two K-pop fans. While Stray Kids went up to collect their award. Fans could see TXT's responses from the audience. They exploded into applause when Stray Kids were announced as the winners. Beomgyu and Soobin even sang along with S-Class as it was playing. TXT then stood up to show their full support for Stray Kids, engaging in the celebration of their well-deserved triumph. It was amazing to see two of K-Pop's leading fourth-generation groups triumph and support each other, uniting their fandoms in celebration of their victories.

Delving into their recent activities, Stray Kids have been on an incredible journey. Their third full-length album, "5-Star," featuring the title track "S-Class" and the captivating b-side track "FNF," has made waves in the music world. Additionally, their first Japanese EP album, featuring the double title song "Social Path" (feat. LiSA), made a significant impact by charting on the Billboard 200.

Stray Kids also wowed fans with their "5-STAR Dome Tour 2023" in Osaka, an encore to their previous world tour. This marked their second appearance at the Kyocera Dome Osaka, showcasing their immense popularity. The group achieved a remarkable milestone by surpassing 500,000 pre-orders for their first Japanese EP, demonstrating their global appeal.

