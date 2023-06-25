My brothers are here today: BTS's Min Yoongi aka Suga as Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook attend his Seoul concert, fans ecstatic

BTS's Suga gave s shoutout to Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook at his D-Day concert
Pic:Twitter
As mid-day.com had reported on Saturday, Min Yoongi aka Suga's Seoul concert Day 1 took place and the K-pop group's fans aka BTS ARMY ensured all 7 members of group trended over Twitter. Fans hoped for a surprise that the other members of the group would attend the concert, including Seokjin aka Jin and J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok, who are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service. Their wish partly came true on Sunday with Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook attending day 2 of his D-Day concert.
Fans had spotted Jimin entering the venue with an Army bomb and their excitement doubled when Taehyung and Jungkook joined him soon after. Suga ensured he gave a special shout out to the maknae line in between his concert saying, "My brothers are here today." Taehyung and Jungkook got hold of the mic and gave a shout out in support of 'Yoongi.' Jimin was spotted in a grey sweatshirt, while Jungkook was in a white T-shirt and Taehyung in a blue jacket.
ADVERTISEMENT
On day 1, Psy joined Suga on stage to perform their hit number 'That That.' K-pop groups Enhypen and LeSserafim were spotted attending the concert.
The rapper began his D-Day concerts in the US, before heading to Indonesia, Japan, Thailand and Singapore. The rapper is now performing in Seoul, which is home ground for the star.
Here's how fans reacted-
Taehyung and Jungkook shouting Yoongi ð¤£— TAEHYUNG - Romania FANBASE ð¹ð©/KTH1 (fan account) (@KimTaehyung_Ro) June 25, 2023
"YOONGI!!! WELL DONE"
"YOONGI-AAAAAH FIGHTING " pic.twitter.com/cFeAlKe2yb
yoongi gave a shout out to jimin, taehyung and jungkook ðð¤— ZARWA â¡ (@SaadMas25979190) June 25, 2023
AGUST D TOUR D-DAY IN SEOUL 2#AgustD_SUGA_Tour_in_Seoul#SUGA_AgustD_TOUR_in_Seoul#SUGA_AgustD_TOUR #AgustD pic.twitter.com/tCcMmhbzHt
cto— aymieð (@aymz143) June 25, 2023
#taekook thank u my loves for this wonderful gift to my longing heart.. love u bothð pic.twitter.com/VdbqMcqvAN
Yoongi: The next time I'm on stage, there should be 7 of us pic.twitter.com/eRyIgrU63b— hopeâ· (@winnttaebear) June 25, 2023
Jungkook working out anytime and anywhere!!!ð¤£— BTS ð« (A DECADE) (@JulEchOsNo_1011) June 25, 2023
Video is not mine. It belongs to the rightful owner!!
ctto
WE LOVE YOU JUNGKOOK
WITH JUNGKOOK TILL THE END#SUGA_AgustD_TOUR #AgustD_SUGA_Tour_in_Seoul_D2 pic.twitter.com/S1PYHaUIRB