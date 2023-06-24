BTS's Suga's Seoul concert had K-pop superstar Psy joining the rapper on stage to perform their hit number 'That That'

Suga and Psy on stage in Seoul. (Photo: Twitter)

BTS's Suga's Seoul concert: Psy performs 'That That,' Enhypen, LeSserafim attend

As Mid-day.com had reported earlier, the first day of BTS rapper Min Yoongi aka Suga's D-Day concert in Seoul was held on Saturday. The K-pop group's fans aka BTS ARMY ensured all 7 members of the group trended on Twitter. Fans hoped for a surprise that other members of the group would attend the concert, except for Seokjin aka Jin and J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok, who are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service.

Turns out, there was a surprise, but of a different kind! Psy joined Suga on stage to perform their hit number 'That That.' K-pop groups Enhypen and LeSserafim were spotted attending the concert.

Fans are now hoping that the other BTS members attend the upcoming concerts in Seoul.

This is how fans reacted:

Jungkook Right now as he wasn't present when SUGA & Psy performed That That. We all know Jungkook is the Biggest Fan Boy of That That. So He deserves this Live more than any of us!

Justice for Jungkook #SUGA_AgustD_TOUR_in_seoul #D_DAY_TOUR_SEOUL pic.twitter.com/moED7SoY4B — ð¨ðâ·ð¥¢ (@ot7info) June 24, 2023

That That live w/ PSY, I'm stunned! Pianist #YOONGI hitting the high note effortlessly on Life Goes On :) he's stunning & beautiful! Day 24 1 #SUGA_AgustD_Tour #SUGA_AgustD_Tour_in_Seoul @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/gMdET84ItV — á´®á´±í´ë¦¬ì¹´â·:ìë¯¸™ðì¤ê¸°ì ë¶ì¸á´¾Ê³áµáµá¶ ð (@Tulika_BTS) June 24, 2023

@BTS_twt SUGA you were freaking awesome awesome awesome can't say it enough and Psy appearance that was the cherry on the cake you know how to do concerts never a dul moment vibrant the energy wow...I'll be back tomorrow for the final show... — Awesome A (@Awesome62082920) June 24, 2023