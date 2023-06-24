Breaking News
BTS's Suga's Seoul concert: Psy performs 'That That,' Enhypen, LeSserafim attend

Updated on: 24 June,2023 06:53 PM IST  |  Seoul
mid-day online correspondent |

BTS's Suga's Seoul concert had K-pop superstar Psy joining the rapper on stage to perform their hit number 'That That'

Suga and Psy on stage in Seoul. (Photo: Twitter)

As Mid-day.com had reported earlier, the first day of BTS rapper Min Yoongi aka Suga's D-Day concert in Seoul was held on Saturday. The K-pop group's fans aka BTS ARMY ensured all 7 members of the group trended on Twitter. Fans hoped for a surprise that other members of the group would attend the concert, except for Seokjin aka Jin and J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok, who are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service. 


Turns out, there was a surprise, but of a different kind! Psy joined Suga on stage to perform their hit number 'That That.' K-pop groups Enhypen and LeSserafim were spotted attending the concert. 


Fans are now hoping that the other BTS members attend the upcoming concerts in Seoul.


This is how fans reacted:

