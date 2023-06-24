Breaking News
Trending now! BTS ARMY hope for OT7 reunion at Min Yoongi aka Suga's Seoul concert

Updated on: 24 June,2023 04:00 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

All 7 BTS members started trending on Twitter

BTS

BTS's rapper Min Yoongi aka Suga's Seoul concert-Day 1 took place on Saturday and the K-pop group's fans aka BTS Army ensured all 7 members of group trended over Twitter. Fans hoped for a surprise that the other members of the group would attend the concert, including Seokjin aka Jin and J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok who are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service. 


Clips and photos from the concert went viral with fans gushing over the rapper's look. Psy who collaborated with Suga on 'That That' was spotted making his way to the concert. The K-pop group Enhypen were also spotted by fans, cheering for Min Yoongi as he kicked off the show.


The rapper began his D-Day concerts in the US, before heading to Indonesia, Japan and Thailand. The rapper will now perform at Seoul, which is home ground.


Here's how fans reacted-

