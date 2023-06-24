All 7 BTS members started trending on Twitter

BTS

Listen to this article Trending now! BTS ARMY hope for OT7 reunion at Min Yoongi aka Suga's Seoul concert x 00:00

BTS's rapper Min Yoongi aka Suga's Seoul concert-Day 1 took place on Saturday and the K-pop group's fans aka BTS Army ensured all 7 members of group trended over Twitter. Fans hoped for a surprise that the other members of the group would attend the concert, including Seokjin aka Jin and J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok who are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service.

Clips and photos from the concert went viral with fans gushing over the rapper's look. Psy who collaborated with Suga on 'That That' was spotted making his way to the concert. The K-pop group Enhypen were also spotted by fans, cheering for Min Yoongi as he kicked off the show.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rapper began his D-Day concerts in the US, before heading to Indonesia, Japan and Thailand. The rapper will now perform at Seoul, which is home ground.

Here's how fans reacted-

when army does the ot7 fanchant during life goes on while the members are in the audience i will break down into tiny million little pieces

pic.twitter.com/mNxDNR5knZ — jimim ð¼ð» (@luvrjjmn) June 24, 2023

THE STAGE LIFTS UP. BTS JUMP OUT FROM A HELICOPTER AND LAND ON THE STAGE IN THEIR D-DAY SUITS AND pic.twitter.com/28t8FoQ3Zw — monâ· festa szn (@knjgIoss) June 24, 2023

OT7 PERFORMANCE OF LIFE GOES ON COMING https://t.co/umd2FdbbVC pic.twitter.com/flxbz4wOla — beth (@astroboyjoon) June 24, 2023

STRANGE WITH JOON, TONY MONTANA WITH JIMIN, STAY ALIVE WITH JUNGKOOK, HUH WITH HOBI, TAKE TWO FOR OT7 PERFORMANCE EXACTLY — timaâ· saw yoongi (@4orjoon) June 24, 2023

Nooo yoongið­ð­ðð

My heart is already heavy thinking 2seok aren't here and they would hear the firework. Seeing you tearing up is breaking my heart pic.twitter.com/J2FGuAs90f — STREAM TAKE TWO| missing 2seok (@KWonderland7) June 17, 2023