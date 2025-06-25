Breaking News
Watch! BTS J-hope vibes to AR Rahman's Punjabi music at Louis Vuitton show in Paris

Updated on: 25 June,2025 05:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Viansha Pancholi | midday@mid-day.com

BTS star J-hope stole the spotlight at the Louis Vuitton show during the Paris Fashion Week 2025, vibing to AR Rahman’s Punjabi track Yaara co-created with Pharrell Williams

BTS J-hope vibes to AR Rahman song Pic/X, AFP

Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer collection at Paris Fashion Week had a distinctly Indian flavour, showcasing elements that proudly highlighted the country’s rich culture and artistic heritage. The runway sets drew inspiration from Bijoy Jain’s legendary snake and ladder artwork—a game that has been a beloved part of Indian childhoods for decades—brought to life on a grand scale for this international stage.

AR Rahman and Pharrell Williams collaborate for LV show


One of the standout moments was Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman’s unreleased Punjabi track Yaara, which premiered alongside Pharrell Williams’ runway soundtrack. Pharrell’s collaboration with Rahman beautifully honoured India’s musical legacy while blending seamlessly with the cutting-edge collection. The energetic beats had many runway guests visibly vibing to the music.


 
 
 
 
 
BTS member J-hope vibes to Punjabi beats

BTS star J-Hope, who last year had his own Louis Vuitton track featured on the runway, was seen rocking an all-Louis Vuitton look this year, complete with his now-iconic pink LV duffle bag. His presence and style perfectly symbolized the fusion of global fashion and music, which was fully displayed at the event.

 
 
 
 
 
The Louis Vuitton collection itself reflected Pharrell Williams’ visionary design ethos. It featured a fresh take on modern luxury that fused vibrant textures and patterns with sleek silhouettes, all while paying homage to cultural narratives—making the runway a true celebration of diversity and creativity.

Indian celebrities at the LV show at Paris Fashion Week

Among the Indian celebrities attending, Nora Fatehi exuded fierce elegance wrapped in an oversized tailored beige suit, accessorized with a chic Louis Vuitton bag that perfectly completed her striking look. Confident and poised, she commanded attention wherever she went.

 
 
 
 
 
Ishaan Khatter made a bold statement with flared bell-bottom Louis Vuitton denims paired with a printed cardigan that carried Indian-inspired motifs. His look, accented with a subtle side chain, blended contemporary fashion with a regal touch, ensuring he left a memorable impact on the event.

Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman brought understated sophistication in a sleek all-black ensemble, while his son, A.R. Ameen, complemented the vibe with youthful charm in a Louis Vuitton denim shirt-jacket layered over a crisp white tee and sneakers. Together, they embodied a perfect blend of tradition and modernity, truly representing India on this international platform.

India shone bright at Paris Fashion Week, with its cultural richness seamlessly woven into Louis Vuitton’s spectacular showcase—a reminder of the global stage the country’s artistry continues to command.

