Ravi quits VIXX in between military service evasion case, addresses fans

Jellyfish Entertainment has announced member Ravi's departure from the group VIXX. The statement read, "Hello, this is Jellyfish Entertainment. We would like to sincerely thank the fans for their continued support for VIXX, and we notify you of member Ravi's withdrawal from the team. After a lengthy and serious conversation with Ravi, it has been decided that as of today, Ravi will leave VIXX. We offer words of apology to fans who have supported VIXX for causing you concern."

Meanwhile, Ravi attended the first court hearing of his military service evasion case, where he admitted to all of his charges. He also took to Instagram to address fans and apologise for his actions. He wrote, "First of all, I would like to say sorry to all those who have been damaged and hurt because of my mistake. I was judged for social service due to a disease that I had in the past and I was postponing my service for activities We have reached a difficult point to postpone the service anymore. At the time, I was the only profitable artist in the company and It was a desperate time to postpone the service due to the burden of risk fees in the situation where the implementation of contracts signed before Corona was pushed away without notice. In that desperate mind I made a foolish choice, at the point where my concerns about the company and contract related matters were resolved He volunteered to apply for social service and was serving since October last year and fulfilling his military duty. I would like to express my sincere apologies to the pulmonary patients and their families who have been hurt because of me making the wrong choices by justifying themselves in this process and to all the military personnel who are diligently serving at this moment."

He also thanked fans who have stood by him and his group members, "I am also very sorry to all those who have been hurt by me and to all the fans who have enthusiastically supported my life itself for a long time as a singer and more, that all the time I spent together was denied and broken down. I wanted to be a proud being, but I look so shy and I don't have a face. Compared to the precious hearts of all of you who have cared for me for a long time, I think it was an inadequate existence without a helmet. Lastly to the dance members who were harmed by my mistakes I have decided to withdraw myself from the team so that no more damage can happen. I sincerely thank all the members who have been with me for 11 years which is not enough and I am sorry beyond words. I sincerely hope that there will be no more damage caused by me to the precious efforts of the members. I still feel like I'm a person with a lot to learn. I think all the criticism you give me for this is a burden I have to deal with. If you reprimand me a lot, I will learn more deeply."