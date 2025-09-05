On September 3, Saramin Entertainment issued an official apology, thanking fans, expressing regret, and promising better coordination for future events. Many fans deem the apology inadequate, insisting stronger safeguards and accountability are needed to prevent similar incidents

On the third, Lee Soo-hyuk's agency, Saramin Entertainment, issued an official apology on its official social media platform, stating, "First, we would like to express our deepest gratitude to all the fans who showed interest in 'Lee Soo-hyuk 1st Fanmeeting in Hangzhou.'"

Following claims that actor Lee Soo-hyuk known for S-Line was overworked due to excessive demands by organisers of a Chinese fan conference, his agency has issued a statement. However, animosity among domestic and international supporters, notably Chinese fans, does not appear to be lessening.

What happened at the fan meet?

Previously, on the 30th of last month, the 'Lee Soo-hyuk 1st Fan meeting in Hangzhou' held in Hangzhou, China, sold out all tickets within two minutes of sales commencing, generating enormous buzz. However, allegations surfaced that due to the organisers' overwhelming ticket sales, Lee was forced to sign autographs for thousands of admirers for about 12 hours. According to foreign media, including Taiwan's EBC, the venue's air conditioner even failed, forcing the actor to finish his program drenched in sweat, and witnesses reported him leaving with a pale complexion and unsteady stride.

When the news circulated, fans reacted harshly, with many accusing the organisers of "overworking the artist." The uproar erupted further after images of Lee seeming fatigued were circulated on social media. Chinese fans also expressed their displeasure with both the organisers and the agency, saying, "It's unbelievable that a meeting after ten years was ruined like this," and "They should have prioritised the actor's health."

Agency issued an apology statement

As the uproar escalated, the agency issued an apology, writing, "We deeply regret the unexpected situations that occurred during the event," and adding, "We will closely cooperate with the organisers to prepare better meetings in the future, using this experience as a lesson." They also bent their heads, stating, "Above all, we hope the sincerity of the artist, who did his best under the given circumstances, and the fans do not lose its meaning."

However, supporters' reactions have remained frigid. Voices continue to remark, "An apology alone is insufficient to resolve this," and "We hope such incidents do not occur again," showing that the dispute is far from resolved.