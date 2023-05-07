See Pic: BTS's J-Hope sends 'Parents Day' message in a handwritten note

The message read, 'Sending you greetings on the occasion of Parents Day'

BTS's rapper J-Hope who is currently serving his mandatory military duty and enlisted on April 18, shared a 'Parents Day' message for his mum and dad in a handwritten note. South Korea celebrates Parents Day on May 8. The photo shared by the military camp shows J-Hope dressed in a blue tracksuit with a handwritten note conveying his wishes. The greeting featured a green heart with the words ‘Mom’ and ‘Dad’ besides bouquets of flowers drawn on it. It also had the message, "I'm saying hello in celebration of Parents Day. Thank you for bringing me to the world and raising me. I love you."

Recently, BTS's other group member Jin who is also serving the military had reached out to J-Hope, who joined the military recently, via their social media platform, Weverse. He posted a long note asking whether his fellow BTS member is doing well in the military. He also asked why Hobi hadn't called so far and if he had received Jin's letter.

Meanwhile, group leader Namjoon aka RM who could be the next one to enlist for military service, also recently expressed his concerns about adjusting to military life in a long note on Weverse.

