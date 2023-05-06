BTS leader RM hints at military enlistment as he pens long heartfelt note for ARMY

Taking it to Weverse, the Rap Monster poured his heart out as he expressed his concerns about adjusting to military life in a lengthy emotional post

The Rap Monster and the frontman of the world's most popular boy band, BTS, Kim Namjoon who is better known as RM has shared a long heartfelt note for his fans and BTS ARMY on social media.

Taking to Weverse, which is social media platform in South Korea like Twitter, RM gave a glimpse of his thoughts, his current interests, and more. As RM could be the next one to enlist for military service, he expressed his concerns about adjusting to military life in a long note.

RM wrote, "Sometimes, no, actually, I'm often curious. About your regards, thoughts, sadness, hope and despair, what you believe in now, what you want to believe in, what you are chasing."

"Whether you're feeling the season well or not. Just as I said several times before, it's getting harder and harder to open my mouth (to say something). I'm not too sure. I just believe that I'm learning about the value of silence as I become an adult," RM added.

"There are times when a lot of things are sad but turn happy. There are times when I'm happy and then turn endlessly sad. There are times I get embarrassed while watching videos of what I said before. There are things that I hardly remember, that have become faint that make me feel sad, empty, and strange. Sometimes I'm confident and then I'm not. I guess I just want to be like this," he further wrote.

Hinting the BTS ARMY about his military enlistment, RM further wrote, "To be honest, I am curious and a bit scared about what it'll be like when I go and come back. Time flies and everything changes. I will change too. I don't want to irresponsibly ask and beg for everyone's love. Rather than wandering in search of love, If I put forth the effort to become the manifestation of love, I believe that love will naturally come. It's almost our tenth anniversary."

Penning a special note for his fans, he wrote, "It's sad that there are things that become more difficult with time, as dust begins to build over our hearts. But in a sense, I guess that is the weight of our hearts. It also means that's how much we shared together. I'll be thankful for the small things in daily life, reminiscing what was part of me. As always, I'll be fine."

"You probably have had many times of difficulty, it may have been painful, but please be well. I'll be curious from time to time, often. I guess my writing and letter

is a way for me to express my love for you all, depending on the time. Just as I am now. Be careful of the rain! Be careful not to catch a cold! I'll come by again when you're about to forget. Stay healthy!", wrote RM while concluding his emotional post.

For the unversed, among all the members, Jin was the first one to enlist for military service in December 2022 and is currently undergoing the service.