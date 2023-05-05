BTS: Jin reaches out to fellow enlisted member J-Hope via Weverse, asks why hasn't he called

BTS member Jin reached out to J-Hope, who joined the military recently, via their social media platform, Weverse. He posted a long note asking whether his fellow BTS member is doing well in the military.

BTS members J-Hope and Jimin pose with Jin, who is serving in the South Korean military

Two out of the seven BTS members have enlisted in the South Korean military so far. Eldest member Kim Seokjin and rapper-cum-dance leader J-Hope have both enlisted to fulfill their mandatory service. While enlisting means that the members cannot live the life of K-pop idols for the entire term of their enlistment, Jin has been time and again checking in on his members via social media and phone calls.

On Friday, Jin reached out to J-Hope, who joined the military recently, via their social media platform, Weverse. He posted a long note asking whether his fellow BTS member is doing well in the military. He also asked why Hobi hadn't called so far and if he had received Jin's letter.

Jin's post in Korean, loosely translated, reads like this, "Jwe-hope, how is it over there? I wonder if you got caught in the rain. Have you visited the px (t/n: grocery store for soldiers & visitors). I wonder if you’ve gained any weight. Have you not called because you don’t want be an inconvenience/draw attention? Have you gotten the letter I sent you. You haven’t gotten hurt anywhere, have you. I wonder if you’ve helped the other guys there to shave their heads. I wonder if the food there is good, too. You've got quite a bit of time until you can take your first leave hehehehehehehe. My time in the military is well spent watching you. I would absolutely recommend you do the same when the next person to enlist comes along. It makes military life so much easier hehehehehehehehehe."

Jin, whose full name is Kim Seok-jin, officially enlisted for duty on December 13, 2022. He shared pictures and a message for fans in January 2023 after he joined the South Korean military. Jin had posted his pictures where he was seen in his uniform as he stood with his arms on his sides.

J-Hope was the next member to join the military. His group members RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, Taehyung and Jungkook were present at the entrance ceremony in April. Taehyung aka V shared the photos of the members posing with J-Hope on Instagram stories.