Jungkook requests fans not to send him food, BTS ARMY says 'Leave him alone'

BTS member Jungkook took to Weverse on Thursday to put forth a heartfelt request to his fans. The youngest member of the K-pop superband addressed fans who have been sending food to his residence in Seoul, South Korea. The singer told fans he won't eat the food even if they send, and requested them to stop doing this. He also said he will take action if the fans still continued to send him food.

In his Weverse post, Jungkook wrote in Korean, "Please don't send food delivery to my house. Even if you send it, I won't eat it. I'm thankful for the thought but since I eat well by myself you (the sender) can buy and eat it. I'm requesting. If you send once more, I will track the order number on the receipt that you…"

BTS' dedicated fandom, the ARMY, quickly came to Jungkook's defence, asking other crazed fans of the idol to stop invading his privacy in this manner. Twitter was flooded with fans saying "Leave him alone" with hashtags like #ProtectJungkook.

One tweet read, "We know he loves us so deeply. He spent hours with us & radiates so much comfort through his lives, making music for us, No celebrity out there loves their fans like him. As fans we are here to support & appreciate him not stalking him. WHERE'S THE BOUNDARY? RESPECT JUNGKOOK."

Fans also tagged BTS' management company BigHit Music, asking them to protect Jungkook's privacy.

Jungkook is the main vocalist of the South Korean K-pop sensation, BTS. The seven-member act is a global sensation, and are mobbed by screaming fans wherever they go. Jungkook, during a live session some time ago, had pointed out that he was surprised to see fans follow him to places which are not part of his official schedule. He had explained that he is human too, and that stalkers make him uncomfortable.