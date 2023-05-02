Suga made his solo debut on the show

Suga/Instagram

Listen to this article BTS's Suga takes a shot of whiskey, plays the haegeum on Jimmy Fallon's show x 00:00

BTS's Min Yoongi aka Suga who is in the US for his solo tour, made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. On the show, Suga opted for a black baggy blazer teamed with a white T-shirt and jeans. From taking a shot of whiskey to playing the haegeum and participating in the imposter challenge, the episode had many memorable moments. The K-pop star also opened up about his role as NBA ambassador. He joked “isn’t the NBA more popular than me?”

Here's how fans reacted-

"#Suga (BTS) showed off various charms on NBC's 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon'



Suga,who worked with a live band, aroused admiration from viewers with his graceful rap and stage dominance"#SUGAonFallon pic.twitter.com/facBAo6W8F — BANGTAN DELIGHT (@Lovly_mochitwin) May 2, 2023

jImMy f@ll0n is OBSESSED with jimin and suga fr — masâ·ð¥¢ (@myg_agustd_suga) May 2, 2023