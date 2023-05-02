Breaking News
BTS's Suga takes a shot of whiskey, plays the haegeum on Jimmy Fallon's show

Updated on: 02 May,2023 03:28 PM IST  |  US
mid-day online correspondent

Suga made his solo debut on the show

BTS's Suga takes a shot of whiskey, plays the haegeum on Jimmy Fallon's show

Suga/Instagram

BTS's Min Yoongi aka Suga who is in the US for his solo tour, made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. On the show, Suga opted for a black baggy blazer teamed with a white T-shirt and jeans. From taking a shot of whiskey to playing the haegeum and participating in the imposter challenge, the episode had many memorable moments. The K-pop star also opened up about his role as NBA ambassador. He joked “isn’t the NBA more popular than me?”


Also Read: BTS's Jimin pays surprise visit at Suga's concert, duo does live together for fans




Here's how fans reacted-

 

