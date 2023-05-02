BTS's Suga takes a shot of whiskey, plays the haegeum on Jimmy Fallon's show

Suga made his solo debut on the show
Suga/Instagram
BTS's Min Yoongi aka Suga who is in the US for his solo tour, made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. On the show, Suga opted for a black baggy blazer teamed with a white T-shirt and jeans. From taking a shot of whiskey to playing the haegeum and participating in the imposter challenge, the episode had many memorable moments. The K-pop star also opened up about his role as NBA ambassador. He joked “isn’t the NBA more popular than me?”
Also Read: BTS's Jimin pays surprise visit at Suga's concert, duo does live together for fans
.@BTS_twt’s #SUGA is here! #SUGAonFallon pic.twitter.com/0HUbQrjM6D— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) May 2, 2023
Imagine ordering delivery and @BTS_twt’s #SUGA shows up! ð¤£ #SUGAonFallon pic.twitter.com/O2iIODqNGh— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) May 2, 2023
#SUGA addresses whether he’s the best basketball player in @BTS_twt. #SUGAonFallon pic.twitter.com/lLwHPSetZj— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) May 2, 2023
Here's how fans reacted-
"#Suga (BTS) showed off various charms on NBC's 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon'— BANGTAN DELIGHT (@Lovly_mochitwin) May 2, 2023
Suga,who worked with a live band, aroused admiration from viewers with his graceful rap and stage dominance"#SUGAonFallon pic.twitter.com/facBAo6W8F
jImMy f@ll0n is OBSESSED with jimin and suga fr— masâ·ð¥¢ (@myg_agustd_suga) May 2, 2023
230502— BTSdiehardfans (@bt_sdiehardfans) May 2, 2023
[#ì¤ëìë°©í] The Tonight Show
Starring Jimmy Fallon with #SUGA #AgustD
Who is Agust D?ê° What a singer!ðð»
4th generation rookie idol on Fallon
Show = Agust Dð#ì¤ëììê° #ìê° #BTS #ë°©íìë ë¨ #í´ê¸ #Haegeum #D_DAY #FallonTonight #SUGAonFallon pic.twitter.com/UmQe8V06qg
omg are you kidding me? jimmy fallon finally meet suga and min yoongi at the same time, omg he looks so good. â¨— Eda Ahaan (@EdaAhaan) May 2, 2023
THE KING BTS IS BACK
RESPECT SUGA
BTS BTS BTS #SUGAonFallon #FallonTonight#SUGA #AgustD pic.twitter.com/yovMmS94Mm