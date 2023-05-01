BTS's Jimin pays surprise visit at Suga's concert, duo does live together for fans

Jimin attended the concert in Newark

Credit: Jimin on Instagram

As mid-day.com had reported earlier, BTS's Suga recently kicked off his solo concerts as part of Agust D 'D-Day' world tour. The debut show took place at the UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York. Besides impressing fans with his rapping and singing skills, Suga added piano and guitar performances to the mix. Besides his latest track 'Amygdala' he also performed BTS's hits like 'Life Goes On' and 'Cypher pt 4.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JIMIN (@j.m)

Raising the excitement for fans, group member Jimin decided to make a surprise appearance at Suga's Newark concert. The vocalist dressed in Agust D merch as he cheered for his groupmate. Meanwhile, Suga addressed him as "my brother Park Jimin."

That wasn't all the duo also appeared together on a special live for fans where they entertained with their fun banter, including sharing their surprise at 'barking' from some fans at the venue. They also attended an NBA match in New York. Suga's next concert will be in Chicago.

Here's how fans reacted-

THE FIRST EVER YOONMIN LIVE IN HISTORY APRIL 30, 2023 12:23 PM KST NEVER FORGET pic.twitter.com/pJV8rYikGi — athea (@parkmidas) April 30, 2023

why do yoonmin take official photos together like they’ve just met each other at an event and have been asked to take a cool photo to share to their individual fans by their socials team pic.twitter.com/hqjz0EZaZh — ley *ï½¥ãï¾ï½¥* ð¥¢â· (@kkyulkive) May 1, 2023