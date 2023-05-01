Breaking News
‘Gold medallist, daring cop, but this is how we take her home’
Thane: Cloud over 30 Nirmal Lifestyle housing projects
Mumbai: Restoration work is actually killing Mithi, alleges MNS
Mumbai: Aarey forest choking under 1,000 truckloads of debris, says environmentalist
Mumbai: Commuters struggle as train longer than platform
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > BTSs Jimin pays surprise visit at Sugas concert duo does live together for fans

BTS's Jimin pays surprise visit at Suga's concert, duo does live together for fans

Updated on: 01 May,2023 10:39 AM IST  |  Newark
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Jimin attended the concert in Newark

BTS's Jimin pays surprise visit at Suga's concert, duo does live together for fans

Credit: Jimin on Instagram

Listen to this article
BTS's Jimin pays surprise visit at Suga's concert, duo does live together for fans
x
00:00

As mid-day.com had reported earlier, BTS's Suga recently kicked off his solo concerts as part of Agust D 'D-Day' world tour. The debut show took place at the UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York. Besides impressing fans with his rapping and singing skills, Suga added piano and guitar performances to the mix. Besides his latest track 'Amygdala' he also performed BTS's hits like 'Life Goes On' and 'Cypher pt 4.'



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JIMIN (@j.m)




Raising the excitement for fans, group member Jimin decided to make a surprise appearance at Suga's Newark concert. The vocalist dressed in Agust D merch as he cheered for his groupmate. Meanwhile, Suga addressed him as "my brother Park Jimin."

That wasn't all the duo also appeared together on a special live for fans where they entertained with their fun banter, including sharing their surprise at 'barking' from some fans at the venue. They also attended an NBA match in New York. Suga's next concert will be in Chicago.

Also Read: BTS's Min Yoongi aka Suga to make solo debut on Jimmy Fallon's show, 'Amygdala' gets content warning on Youtube

Here's how fans reacted-

 

Will you watch Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin`s debut Bad Boy?
BTS Jimin Suga K-Pop Korean Entertainment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK