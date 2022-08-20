Seventeen’s Mingyu Tests Positive for Covid-19, after Dino

Pledis Entertainment has released a statement

Pledis Entertainment has released a statement informing that Seventeen's Mingyu has coronavirus, just days after group member Dino tested positive.

The statement read, “Mingyu experienced a mild sore throat in the early morning of August 19 and preemptively took a COVID-19 test, and the test result returned positive. Mingyu is currently under self-quarantine and administering self-treatment in Los Angeles. All SEVENTEEN members other than Dino and Mingyu are not experiencing any unusual symptoms. We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of Mingyu, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists. We will also continue to fully cooperate with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities."

