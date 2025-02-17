South Korean actress Kim Sae-Ron known for K-Dramas like 'Listen to My Heart', 'The Queen's Classroom was found dead in her home in Seoul

Popular South Korean actress Kim Sae-Ron was found dead at her home in Seoul. The 24-year-old actress was well known for her work in K-Dramas like 'Listen to My Heart', 'The Queen's Classroom,' and 'Hi! School-Love On'. She was found unresponsive by a friend on February 16, 2025 in her home. Reportedly, emergency services arrived at the location after Sae-Ron's friend who was supposed to meet her discovered her lifeless body. The cause of death has not been revealed yet.

Kim Sae-Ron found dead in apartment

According to report, the police confirmed that there were no signs of forced entry but the investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of death. According to Korea JoongAng Daily, Sae-Ron was planning on making a grand comeback with a new name and film.

As per Kim’s acquaintance who spoke to South Korean media Osen on Sunday, said that her sudden death was something ‘we never imagined would happen’. They told the press, “She said she’d make money acting again after making a comeback with the film Guitar Man. She was preparing to open a cafe, while also getting ready to return to the entertainment industry. I still can’t believe it.”

The acquaintance also revealed that Sae-Ron had recently changed her name to Kim Ah-im and that she was planning to move. “There were no signs at all, and I told her to call me if things got tough,” they said. Sae-Ron had wrapped the shoot of the film 'Guitar Man' and it is currently under post-production.

More about Kim Sae-Ron's career

She made her acting debut at the age of 9 and gained popularity with her performances in acclaimed films like 'A Brand New Life' (2009) and 'The Man From Nowhere' (2010). In her teen years, she played leading roles in 'A Girl at My Door' (2014) and the television series 'Secret Healer' (2016).

According to reports, Kim Sae-Ron laid low after she was caught driving under the influence in May 2022. She was fined 20 million won in April 2023 after she was found guilty of damaging several lampposts and guardrails in Gangam district in south Seoul. The negative publicity that followed made it difficult for her to land any roles. She tried to make a comeback with the play Dongchimi last year but withdrew due to health issues.