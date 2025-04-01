South Korean star Kim Soo-hyun held a press conference in Seoul on Monday to respond to allegations by late actress Kim Sae-ron's family against him

South Korean star Kim Soo-hyun has publicly denied allegations made against him by the family of the late actress Kim Sae-ron, who died by suicide in February this year. Soo-hyun held a press conference where he shared his side of the story in a tearful statement.

At the press conference in Seoul on Monday, Kim Soo-hyun stated, "I can't admit to something I didn't do."

There are two allegations against the 37-year-old that surfaced after Kim Sae-ron's passing. The first claim is that Soo-hyun dated Sae-ron when she was 15, a minor. The second is that his agency forced her to repay a loan she owed him.

Kim Soo-hyun admits to dating Kim Sae-ron

Kim Soo-hyun began the press conference by apologizing. He said, “Firstly, I am sorry. Because of me, I think so many people are suffering. And also, I feel sorry that the late actor [Kim Sae-ron] isn’t able to rest in peace. I consider myself a coward. I have always been too preoccupied with holding on to what I have. I couldn’t even trust the goodwill that came my way, always fearing loss, harm, and running away—denying everything. That’s why it took me so long to stand here today.”

Kim Soo-hyun was in tears as he addressed the allegations made by Kim Sae-ron's family. He admitted that they dated for a year but insisted that their relationship only began when she was an adult.

"I was in the same situation when [Kim Sae-ron] posted a picture of her and me when Queen of Tears was airing. I was with her for about a year, around four years before the drama aired. But at that time, I denied our relationship. I fully understand that criticizing my choice is justified.”

Explaining why he kept their relationship a secret, he said, "When Queen of Tears was airing, I had so much to protect as its lead actor. What would have happened if I had admitted to a year-long relationship? What would happen to the actors, the staff who were working overnight, and the production team who had everything staked on that project? What would happen to our agency’s employees?” He added, “I’m willing to receive any criticism that says I am selfish and cowardly.”

Kim Soo-hyun denies responsibility for Kim Sae-ron’s death

Kim Soo-hyun vehemently denied allegations of dating Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor.

"I couldn’t accept being coerced into taking what’s fake as the truth. I never dated [Kim Sae-ron] when she was a minor. Except for the fact that both of us were actors, our relationship was just like any other ordinary couple. And it is not true that she made this tragic choice because of me or my agency pressuring her over a debt.”

He also clarified that they were not in contact after their breakup. "We dated with good feelings, and after some time, we broke up. After that, we weren’t able to contact each other like we used to. Just like any other couple, contacting a lover after breaking up is a very cautious thing.” He added, “I also couldn’t contact her easily when she had the DUI (Driving Under the Influence) incident.”

Kim Soo-hyun further stated that Kim Sae-ron was in another relationship when the DUI incident occurred. “From YouTube, I heard that the former CEO of the agency was having a hard time because of me when the drunk driving incident happened. But I was aware that the late actor was in a relationship with someone else. So I was very careful about contacting her,” he said.

Kim Soo-hyun denies sending Flirtatious texts

Kim Sae-ron's family also alleged that Soo-hyun had sent flirtatious texts to her in 2016. Responding to the claim, he denied the messages were from him.

"They are framing me as a pedophile, accusing me of grooming, based on KakaoTalk chats we had in 2016. The person in the conversation with the late actor is different from the one in the KakaoTalk chats from 2016 and 2018. In order to prove this, I have requested an analysis of the KakaoTalk chats revealed by the late actor’s family in 2016, 2018, and this year. The agency has shown that the chats from 2016 and 2018 were sent by different people. There is evidence that photos, videos, and KakaoTalk chats were manipulated.”

Kim Soo-hyun also dismissed the family's allegations that his agency forced Kim Sae-ron to repay debts. “These fake testimonials and evidence are piling up just because we dated.”