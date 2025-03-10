South Korean soloist Wheesung was found dead at his home on March 10. His family discovered his lifeless body and alerted the authorities. The cause of death is yet to be determined

South Korean soloist Wheesung has passed away at the age of 43 According to multiple media reports, he was found dead at his home on March 10. The exact cause of his death is yet to be determined by officials.

According to reports, the authorities were alerted about the incident by family members of Wheesung. The authorities arrived at Wheesung's residence at 6.29 pm KST (2.30 pm IST). According to preliminary reports, the officials stated that a significant amount of time had passed since Wheesung's death when he was discovered.

Wheesung's agency announces his demise

Wheesung's agency, Ostrich Entertainment, confirmed the tragic news in an official statement:

"This is Ostrich Entertainment. We are sorry to tell you this heartbreaking news. On March 10, our artist Wheesung left us. He was found in his home in a state of cardiac arrest and passed away. Our company’s artists and executives are mourning alongside the deceased’s family. It is heartbreaking to share this sad news with his fans, who have shown him so much support and love. Please pray for the deceased so that he can rest comfortably," the statement read.

They added, "We will share a notice about the funeral hall later. We sincerely ask that you refrain from any speculative rumours out of respect for the bereaved family, who are in a state of great shock and sadness. We send our deepest condolences to the deceased. May he rest in peace.”

Who is Wheesung?

He was a well known talent in the South Korean music industry and was celebrated for his powerful vocals and emotional ballads. He was also known by his stage name Realslow and dedicated more than two decades of his life to music. He started his career in 1999 as a member of the boy group A4, formed by DR Music. It was a quartet, consisting of Korean-Americans members Jay, Steve, Austin and Weeseung. The band was short-lived as they disbanded in 2001, following Weeseung's departure. Weeseung then made his debut as a soloist in 2002, by signing with M Boat, a former sister company to YG Entertainment. His first solo album Like A Movie was a big hit He released his second solo in 2003 titled It's Real. It made him the best -selling artist of 003 in South Korean.

He was scheduled to hold a concert on March 15 along with fellow soloist KCM.