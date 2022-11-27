×
Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab Poonawalla to be sent to Tihar Jail, will be monitored 24/7
Mumbai: Motorcyclist who helped sacked banker escape was ex-inmate
Gujarat elections 2022: I want to make Jamnagar a smart city, says Riva Jadeja
Mumbai: Total Covid-19 cases in November drop below 1,000
Mumbai: Police, BMC set new rules for food distribution on Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > Squid Game actor O Yeong su charged with sexual misconduct

Squid Game actor O Yeong-su charged with sexual misconduct

Updated on: 27 November,2022 07:27 AM IST  |  Seoul
Agencies |

Top

Yeong-su has now been charged without detention. Following the charge, Seoul’s culture ministry decided to stop broadcasting a government commercial featuring Yeong-su

Squid Game actor O Yeong-su charged with sexual misconduct

O Yeong-su


Squid Game actor O Yeong-su has been charged with sexual misconduct, South Korean judicial officials say.


The actor, 78, is accused of touching a woman inappropriately in 2017. Yeong-su has denied the allegation and said in a statement, “I just held her hand to guide the way around the lake. I apologised because [the person] said she wouldn’t make a fuss about it, but it doesn’t mean that I admit the charges.” The alleged victim first filed a complaint with the police against Yeong-su in December last year. But the case was closed in April without a charge being brought against him. The prosecution has now reopened the investigation “at the request of the victim,” the agency reports.



Also Read: Anupam Tripathi of 'Squid Game' fame joins podcast drama series 'Scammers'


Yeong-su has now been charged without detention. Following the charge, Seoul’s culture ministry decided to stop broadcasting a government commercial featuring Yeong-su.

He became the first South Korean actor to win a Golden Globe award for best supporting actor in a series after his performance in the chart-topping Netflix thriller earlier this year.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Squid Game hollywood news Entertainment News Korean Entertainment

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK