Squid Game's much-awaited 3rd and final season to release on THIS date

Updated on: 31 January,2025 08:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Squid Game remains Netflix's most popular series, with season 2 earning 4.92 billion minutes of viewing in a single week after its release on December 26, 2024

Squid Game 3 poster

Squid Game fans are in for a treat as Netflix announced the much-awaited third and final season of 'Squid Game.' The hit Korean drama is set to return on June 27 this year while wrapping up the intense survival series.


According to The Hollywood Reporter, the announcement was made during Netflix's Next on Netflix presentation. Squid Game remains the streamer's most popular series, with season two earning 4.92 billion minutes of viewing in a single week in the U.S. after its release on December 26, 2024.



The final season picks up after the dramatic ending of season two. According to Netflix, the story will follow Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) as he continues his mission to stop the deadly game. Meanwhile, The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) prepares for his next move, and the remaining players face even deadlier consequences with each round.

According to the publication, Netflix also released a chilling new poster for season three, with the tagline: "Prepare for the final game."

The artwork hints at a more intense and brutal finale, featuring sinister silhouettes of Young-hee and her companion Cheol-su, characters first teased in season two's post-credit scene.

Series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, who returns as writer and director for the final season, originally planned Squid Game as a three-season story. However, he has not ruled out the possibility of a future spinoff.

"When we were doing season one, I was saying there was never going to be another season," Hwang told The Hollywood Reporter during season two's launch. "And so if the time comes, and it just so happens that I'm able to come up with a character or a different story, then maybe there might be a comeback. But I'm thinking more along the lines of a spinoff," he added.

Fans will have to wait until June 27, 2025, to see how the Squid Game story comes to an end.

