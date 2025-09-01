Go Min-si, best known for K-dramas like Sweet Home and The Frog, posted a statement on social media denying the allegations and urging everyone to wait for results from the ongoing investigation

South Korean actor Go Min-si, best known for K-dramas like Sweet Home and The Frog, was accused of bullying disabled classmates during middle and high school. She has finally addressed the controversy with a comprehensive statement. The 30-year-old posted a statement on social media denying the allegations and urging everyone to wait for results from the ongoing investigation.

What Go Min-si said in her statement

Go Min-si wrote, “For months, I endured countless waves of anxiety while waiting for the investigation results. But I believe it is my duty to speak up now for those who have been waiting. I spent my school days carelessly, indulging in small acts of defiance. I regret that I was not more mature, but I have since tried to live a better life."

She added, “I can say with certainty that I have never committed school violence. Other than anonymous online posts claiming otherwise, there is no evidence to support such allegations. Still, I recognise how difficult it can be for victims to provide proof. That is why I have submitted all possible materials to demonstrate that I was not a perpetrator, and the investigation is ongoing."

The actor concluded her post, stating, “School violence is a grave social issue that must be strictly punished. But exploiting this issue with malicious intent distorts its seriousness and undermines genuine victims."

Go Min-si’s work front

Min-si made her acting debut in the 2017 TV show My Sassy Girl. She has been a part of major projects such as The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion, Smugglers, The World of Love, and Tastefully Yours. However, her ticket to fame was Netflix's Sweet Home.

Sweet Home debuted on Netflix in 2020 and became the first South Korean series to enter the company's Top 10 list in the United States, reaching the top three. Based on the Naver webtoon of the same name by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young-chan, the show's premise is set in a fantastical world where humans turn into savage monsters and wreak terror. One troubled teen and his apartment neighbours are forced to fight to survive, and somehow hold on to their humanity.