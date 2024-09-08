2,000 ARMY members, the official fandom of the South Korean band BTS, participated in a community healing walk at Ayala Triangle in Philippines on Sunday morning

ARMY on the Purple Walk of Love. Pic/X

Listen to this article ‘The Purple Walk of Love’: 2000 ARMY members take to streets in Philippines to show support for BTS Suga amid drunk driving case x 00:00

After the drunk driving case, ARMY came out on the streets to show their support for their favourite BTS star, Suga. The event took place on September 8th, 2024, when over 2,000 ARMY members, the official fandom of the South Korean band BTS, participated in a community healing walk at Ayala Triangle in Philippines on Sunday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

WATCH | Around two thousand “ARMY”, the official fandom of the South Korean band, BTS, join the community healing walk at the Ayala Triangle in Makati on Sunday morning. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/dVbQIHcDAh — Jessie Cruzat (@jessiecruzat) September 8, 2024

The fans marched in "The Purple Walk of Love: You Never Walk Alone" in support of BTS's Suga. This campaign happened after BTS member Min Yoongi, aka Suga, faced cyberbullying and online harassment in recent weeks.

Why did "The Purple Walk of Love: You Never Walk Alone" happen?

The event also aims to combat disinformation and promote awareness about the importance of media literacy to prevent cyberbullying, which significantly impacts mental health.

IN PHOTOS: Filipino ARMY on the Purple Walk of Love@ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/FJSYPaqgod — Jessie Cruzat (@jessiecruzat) September 8, 2024

Fans' reaction to the campaign

Many who couldn't join the Purple Walk took to social media to show their support. One user wrote, "Thank you for covering this event and for shining a spotlight on the important causes we're fighting for. Disinformation and harassment by media put a stain on the noble profession of journalism and are a violation of human rights. I hope more international fanbases follow suit." "WE LOVE YOU YOONGI. THE FUTURE'S GONNA BE OKAY," another user commented. Meanwhile, a third fan wrote, "omg I would love to join, but it's so layo from here :("

About the Wrong Footage Amid BTS Suga’s Drunk Driving Case

Shortly after the reports of Suga's drunk driving case came out, footage claiming to show Suga falling from his e-scooter circulated online via a K-news channel.

After the incorrect footage of Suga was circulated by a news channel, it led to significant backlash against the BTS rapper. However, it was later clarified that the video was incorrect. The news channel that circulated the video also apologized, saying, "Our newsroom reported on BTS member Suga's DUI on August 7. In the first portion of our report, we showed CCTV footage of an electric scooter passing by the main road. It was later confirmed through police investigations that the male in the video was not Suga. We are sorry for causing confusion."