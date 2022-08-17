Breaking News
Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News

THIS is why fans are concerned about TXT's Beomgyu

17 August,2022
mid-day online correspondent |

Fans are concerned about his eating habits

THIS is why fans are concerned about TXT's Beomgyu

Beomgyu/Instagram


TXT's Beomgyu's eating habits has left fans concerned. Fans were shocked after Beomgyu was spotted eating a bite-sized snack - Kancho in six bites. Soon after, a fan started a discussion and said, "If I ate like Beomgyu, I'd be thin." More fans took to social media to post about Beomgyu's eating habits and led many of his fans to wonder he is doing so to not gain weight. Some fans also shared photos of Beomgyu and Taehyun's mukbang VLive where the duo barely ate any food. 


 


