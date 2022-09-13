THIS is why BTS's Kim Seokjin's 3 hour long live about gaming caught fans off guard!

Jin is currently in the US
Jin/Instagram
BTS's eldest member Kim Seokjin aka Jin conducted a surprise live chat with Army on Monday. The three hour long live featured Jin enjoying a gaming session. Jin who is in the US couldn't wish Namjoon hence, he conducted a live session in honour of his group member's birthday.
However, what caught fans off guard were the sounds and Seokjin almost cussing, each time he made a wrong move!
need seokjin to elaborate how a live of him moaning in front of millions would be an amazing present for namjoon’s birthday. just wondering the thoughts behind this unforgettable gift.— rahmaâ· ð (@lbtsishomel) September 13, 2022
me waking up to find out i missed out on seokjin moaning for three hours pic.twitter.com/Rw90qB2XM9— duhâ· ð| ia (@oneartcookie) September 13, 2022
My husband was out of town and was supposed to be out of town for the next week but came home early to surprise me and LITERALLY OPENED THE DOOR TO THE SOUND SEOKJIN MOANING FROM THE LIVING ROOM— mapler cozy ð¹ð°ð (@toloseyourpath) September 13, 2022
