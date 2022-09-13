Breaking News
THIS is why BTS's Kim Seokjin's 3 hour long live about gaming caught fans off guard!

Updated on: 13 September,2022 06:35 PM IST
mid-day online correspondent |

Jin is currently in the US

Jin/Instagram


BTS's eldest member Kim Seokjin aka Jin conducted a surprise live chat with Army on Monday. The three hour long live featured Jin enjoying a gaming session. Jin who is in the US couldn't wish Namjoon hence, he conducted a live session in honour of his group member's birthday.


However, what caught fans off guard were the sounds and Seokjin almost cussing, each time he made a wrong move!


 

