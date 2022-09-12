THIS is how BTS's leader Namjoon aka RM rung in his birthday, he turned 28 years old

The K-pop star shared photos of the celebrations on Instagram
RM/Instagram
BTS's leader Namjoon aka RM rung in his birthday on September 12, he turned 28 years old. RM ensured that his fans were part of the celebrations by sharing photos on Instagram.
In one of the photos, he is seen wearing a birthday hat in a room lit with candles and greetings. The other ones are photos of cakes and sweets. He also shared photos of fans celebrating his birthday.
Meanwhile, RM recently created a stir on social media with his upcoming project Entirely. He shared a few glimpses from the project over social media. It had also recently been announced that BTS is slated to hold a free concert in Busan to push for the city’s bid as the host for the World Expo.
