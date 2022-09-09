Breaking News
Yakub Memon grave beautification: CM Eknath Shinde assures strict action
Nanded to be first stop in Maharashtra for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra
Queen Elizabeth II dies, King Charles III succeeds
Maharashtra records 955 Covid-19 cases, four deaths
Mumbai: D-gang bookie takes campaign route to threaten housing society members in Malad
Mumbai: BEST starts 'seat reservation' for airport bus services
Charles to be formally proclaimed king Saturday: Buckingham Palace
Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > BTSs Permission To Dance concert film in Los Angeles gets premiere

BTS’s Permission To Dance concert film in Los Angeles gets premiere

Updated on: 10 September,2022 08:22 AM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

This is the second property under HYBE that will feature on Disney Plus Hotstar

BTS’s Permission To Dance concert film in Los Angeles gets premiere

BTS/Instagram


BTS’s Permission To Dance concert film in Los Angeles is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar globally. The film showcases live performance from the concert held at the Los Angeles SoFi Stadium in November-December 2021. The concert film is stage-focused and includes performances of the K-pop group’s hit songs 'Dynamite,' 'Butter' 'Permission to Dance' and more!


This is the second property under HYBE that will feature on Disney Plus Hotstar. Earlier, In The Soop: Friendcation starring BTS member V with his Wooga squad aired on the streaming platform. 

Also Read: Here's how BTS's Jimin reacted after a fan asked him to try Biryani


Are you looking forward to watch Kajol in the remake of `The Good Wife`?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
BTS Kim Taehyung Jin Jungkook Namjoon Suga Jimin J-hope K-Pop

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK