BTS’s Permission To Dance concert film in Los Angeles gets premiere

This is the second property under HYBE that will feature on Disney Plus Hotstar
BTS/Instagram
BTS’s Permission To Dance concert film in Los Angeles is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar globally. The film showcases live performance from the concert held at the Los Angeles SoFi Stadium in November-December 2021. The concert film is stage-focused and includes performances of the K-pop group’s hit songs 'Dynamite,' 'Butter' 'Permission to Dance' and more!
This is the second property under HYBE that will feature on Disney Plus Hotstar. Earlier, In The Soop: Friendcation starring BTS member V with his Wooga squad aired on the streaming platform.
Also Read: Here's how BTS's Jimin reacted after a fan asked him to try Biryani