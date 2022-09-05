Here's how BTS's Jimin reacted after a fan asked him to try Biryani

Jimin had asked fans for food recommendations
Jimin/Instagram
On Sunday, BTS's Jimin while interacting with his fans asked for food recommendations. Soon BTS Army flooded him with suggestions, among the many recommendations that Jimin got, one fan suggested that he eat Biryani. Jimin replied to the fan by saying, “It’s Indian Food.”
Fans were impressed to hear that Jimin knows about Indian dishes like Biryani and the dish soon started trending on Twitter.
Meanwhile, Jimin wrote, “I wish somebody could make food for me, it’s so troublesome to clean it up after.” Jin answered, “Should I make it for you?” Somehow Jimin missed the comment and Jin wrote back, “Why are you ignoring my comments?” To which Jimin answered, “I just saw it now hyung.” Jin added, “If you apologise now, I’ll let you go.”
