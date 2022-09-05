Breaking News
Mumbai: Only Rs 170-cr property tax collected since 2016, says Panvel civic body
Place where Cyrus Mistry’s car crashed is an accident blackspot
Mumbai reports 376 Covid-19 cases, two deaths
Teachers across nation set to take special oath
Money laundering case: Mumbai court extends Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody by 14 days
Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > Heres how BTSs Jimin reacted after a fan asked him to try Biryani

Here's how BTS's Jimin reacted after a fan asked him to try Biryani

Updated on: 05 September,2022 06:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Jimin had asked fans for food recommendations

Here's how BTS's Jimin reacted after a fan asked him to try Biryani

Jimin/Instagram


On Sunday, BTS's Jimin while interacting with his fans asked for food recommendations. Soon BTS Army flooded him with suggestions, among the many recommendations that Jimin got, one fan suggested that he eat Biryani. Jimin replied to the fan by saying, “It’s Indian Food.”


Fans were impressed to hear that Jimin knows about Indian dishes like Biryani and the dish soon started trending on Twitter. 



Also Read: BTS's Taehyung and Blackpink's Jennie dating rumours: Twitter account to stop posting photos


Meanwhile, Jimin wrote, “I wish somebody could make food for me, it’s so troublesome to clean it up after.” Jin answered, “Should I make it for you?” Somehow Jimin missed the comment and Jin wrote back, “Why are you ignoring my comments?” To which Jimin answered, “I just saw it now hyung.” Jin added, “If you apologise now, I’ll let you go.”

Play Quiz: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra

Will `Brahmastra` turn the game for single screens?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Jimin Jin BTS Korean Entertainment K-Pop

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK