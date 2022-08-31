Birthday special! Do you know these 5 phrases BTS Army associate with Jungkook?

BTS's youngest member turns 25 on September 1
Jungkook/Instagram
As BTS's youngest member Jungkook turns 25 on September 1, here are five words and phrases that reminds every fan of the group's maknae!
Trusfrated: This was back when Jungkook wasn't fluent in English. When asked about an English word he found difficult to pronounce he immediately came up with 'Trusfrated.' Group leader Namjoon corrected him by saying it's 'Frustrated.'
Party party yeah: Well, we can't deny Jungkook has always been the party starter!
Easy peezy lemon squeezy: Just him reiterating nothing is too difficult for him and fans caught on to this expression!
Brachiosaurus: When asked to name his favourite animal, Jungkook ensured his answer wasn't a common one. He went with Brachiosaurus.
Brekky: This was when Jungkook was asked about his favourite English word and he chose 'Brekky.' This one even left group leader Namjoon confused, though he is the most fluent in the language among the group members.
