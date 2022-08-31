Breaking News
Sonali Phogat death: Haryana Police detains man, Goa Police arrives for probe
Sharad Pawar advocates 'unity of Opposition parties' for 2024 elections
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's mother Paola Maino passes away
Six sword-wielding men barge into shrine in Ulhasnagar, take Rs 40,80,000 in gold, cash
Delhi court summons Jacqueline, directs her to appear on September 26
Church vandalised by masked men in Punjab's Tarn Taran
Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > Birthday special Do you know these 5 phrases BTS Army associate with Jungkook

Birthday special! Do you know these 5 phrases BTS Army associate with Jungkook?

Updated on: 31 August,2022 04:22 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent | Compiled by: mid-day online correspondent |

Top

BTS's youngest member turns 25 on September 1

Birthday special! Do you know these 5 phrases BTS Army associate with Jungkook?

Jungkook/Instagram


As BTS's youngest member Jungkook turns 25 on September 1, here are five words and phrases that reminds every fan of the group's maknae!


Trusfrated: This was back when Jungkook wasn't fluent in English. When asked about an English word he found difficult to pronounce he immediately came up with 'Trusfrated.' Group leader Namjoon corrected him by saying it's 'Frustrated.'

Party party yeah: Well, we can't deny Jungkook has always been the party starter! 


Easy peezy lemon squeezy: Just him reiterating nothing is too difficult for him and fans caught on to this expression!

Brachiosaurus: When asked to name his favourite animal, Jungkook ensured his answer wasn't a common one. He went with Brachiosaurus.

Brekky: This was when Jungkook was asked about his favourite English word and he chose 'Brekky.' This one even left group leader Namjoon confused, though he is the most fluent in the language among the group members.

Also Read: Fans support BTS's Jungkook after 'Left and Right' loses 'Song of Summer' at VMAs

 

Do you think `Brahmastra` will cross 100 Cr club after the boycott trend?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Jungkook Korean Entertainment K-Pop

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK