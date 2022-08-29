Fans support BTS's Jungkook after 'Left and Right' loses 'Song of Summer' at VMAs

BTS have won the Group of the Year
A still from 'Left and Right'
BTS's youngest member Jungkook, may have lost out on 'Song of Summer' for 'Left and Right' with Charlie Puth at the VMAs but fans ensured they showed support over social media by trending 'Proud of Jungkook.' Jack Harlow won the award for 'First Class.' However, Army also has a reason to celebrate with BTS winning 'Group of the Year.'
The singer became the first Korean Act to be nominated for the Song of Summer Category at the VMAs
I'M SO PROUD OF YOU JUNGKOOK ð— Melâ·∞ #TeamLY (@yoonjinfver) August 29, 2022
I love the dreamy song #LeftandRight by CharliePuth feat #Jungkook of #BTS @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/DuVSwC89M8
These two.. Worked extremely hard. I'm absolutely proud of Jungkook. He worked so hard with Charlie to create an unbelievably amazing song. So PROUD of you both!!— Taekook Forever ðð ð¤ (@reeseepeecy2) August 29, 2022
Dont worry Jungkook..your time is sooner than you think. And we'll all be here supporting you all the way!!!! pic.twitter.com/VCVxouFYs5
PROUD OF JUNGKOOK is now trending ð— ðððð∞â· « | » (@_RapperJK) August 29, 2022
We’re very proud of you Jungkookie ð pic.twitter.com/ky7VyqHndt