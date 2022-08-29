Fans support BTS's Jungkook after 'Left and Right' loses 'Song of Summer' at VMAs

Breaking News
Updated on: 29 August,2022 08:13 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

BTS have won the Group of the Year

A still from 'Left and Right'


BTS's youngest member Jungkook, may have lost out on 'Song of Summer' for 'Left and Right' with Charlie Puth at the VMAs but fans ensured they showed support over social media by trending 'Proud of Jungkook.' Jack Harlow won the award for 'First Class.' However, Army also has a reason to celebrate with BTS winning 'Group of the Year.'


The singer became the first Korean Act to be nominated for the Song of Summer Category at the VMAs


