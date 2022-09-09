Fans outraged after city of Busan expects Hybe to bear costs of free BTS concert

According to reports Busan Metropolitan Government has stated that neither the city nor the expo committee has enough funds to cover the concert

BTS/Instagram

It had recently been announced that BTS is slated to hold a free concert in Busan to push for the city’s bid as the host for the World Expo. Now, according to reports Busan Metropolitan Government has stated that neither the city nor the expo committee has enough funds to cover the concert.

Earlier, the Busan Metropolitan Government announced that the concert will be held at the Busan Port International Passenger Terminal Outdoor Parking Lot, later the concert location was changed to the Busan Asiad Main Stadium.

Here's how fans reacted

Busan Metropolitan Government state neither Busan city nor the Expo committee is paying for the concert. They insist Hybe should pay by recruiting sponsors and pass on all financial burdens to Hybe. Hybe is trying to cover its advertising costs, however companies are reluctant. pic.twitter.com/YuLqexR1nX — Artistae (@Artistae1230) September 7, 2022

The whole circus with BTS and Busan World Expo has got to be one of the craziest and most stressful things I've ever encountered in kpop



The amount politics and shady maneuvers that BTS and Hybe are dealing with is fcking outrageous and kpop stans need to start paying attention — ìì°ìDaesangSunbaenim on Team Archive ð (@Illdsunbaenim07) September 8, 2022

