Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News

Fans outraged after city of Busan expects Hybe to bear costs of free BTS concert

Updated on: 09 September,2022 01:56 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

According to reports Busan Metropolitan Government has stated that neither the city nor the expo committee has enough funds to cover the concert

BTS/Instagram


It had recently been announced that BTS is slated to hold a free concert in Busan to push for the city’s bid as the host for the World Expo. Now, according to reports Busan Metropolitan Government has stated that neither the city nor the expo committee has enough funds to cover the concert.


Earlier, the Busan Metropolitan Government announced that the concert will be held at the Busan Port International Passenger Terminal Outdoor Parking Lot, later the concert location was changed to the Busan Asiad Main Stadium.

Here's how fans reacted


BTS Korean Entertainment Jin Jungkook Jimin J-hope Suga Kim Taehyung Namjoon

