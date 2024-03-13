Watch: BTS Suga features RM, Jimin & Jungkook in D-Day film trailer, makes ARMYs day with a sweet shoutout

BTS Suga has released the long-awaited trailer for his D-Day movie. It's a film version of his highly successful world tour

BTS Suga D-Day

BTS Suga has released the long-awaited trailer for his D-Day movie. It's a film version of his highly successful world tour, and it's going to be available worldwide soon.

Watch: BTS Suga features RM, Jimin & Jungkook in D-Day film trailer

Along with showing the complete performances and backstage moments, the concert movie will also feature other BTS members like RM, Jungkook, and Jimin, who made surprise appearances during his concerts. The trailer has already given fans a sneak peek of this, but there's also a special shoutout to the BTS fanbase, known as ARMYs.

At midnight KST on March 13, Suga dropped the trailer for his new concert movie called "Agust D TOUR D-DAY THE MOVIE." Back in 2023, before he had to do his military service, Suga, who's the second oldest in BTS, went on a global tour after releasing his solo album "D-Day." This tour was significant because it was the first solo concert tour for any of the seven BTS members, and all the shows were completely sold out.

The trailer gives viewers a sneak peek of exciting scenes from Suga's "D-DAY THE FINAL" encore concert. “When I go onstage, I think to myself that I have to kill it,” the opening line of the trailer reads in Suga’s voice.

In a special message to the fans, he stated, "Concerts and singers are inseparable." “I’m someone who thinks a concert is what completes your career as a singer. I’m someone who loves performing.”

