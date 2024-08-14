Jr NTR sustained a minor sprain to his left wrist a couple of days ago while working out in the gym, and his hand has been immobilised with a cast as a precautionary measure

Jr NTR Pic/Instagram

Actor Jr NTR recently suffered a minor wrist injury while working out in the gym. On Wednesday, his team issued an official statement, sharing an update about the actor's health. "Mr. NTR @tarak9999 sustained a minor sprain to his left wrist a couple of days ago while working out in the gym. His hand has been immobilised with a cast as a precautionary measure. Despite the injury, Mr. NTR completed the shoot for Devara last night and is now recuperating. The cast will be off in a couple of weeks and he will be back at work soon. In the meantime, we request that speculation regarding this minor injury is avoided," the statement read.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Jr NTR completed shooting for 'Devara: Part 1'. Jr NTR took to X and dropped a picture from the sets, sharing that he finished the shoot for the film in Hyderabad on Tuesday. "Just wrapped my final shot for Devara Part 1. What a wonderful journey it has been. I will miss the ocean of love and the incredible team. Can't wait for everyone to sail into the world crafted by Siva on the 27th of September," he wrote.

Just wrapped my final shot for Devara Part 1. What a wonderful journey it has been. I will miss the ocean of love and the incredible team. Can’t wait for everyone to sail into the world crafted by Siva on the 27th of September. pic.twitter.com/RzOZt3VCEB — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) August 13, 2024

Directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's presentation, 'Devara: Part 1' is set to release on September 27, 2024.

The buzz around 'Devara: Part 1' has been growing steadily, especially after Jr NTR's recent comments during an event in Hyderabad.

The actor assured fans that the wait for the film would be worth it. "It's my promise to you all that the wait for Devara will be worth it and every fan will raise their collar in pride once the film releases."The film also stars Saif Ali Khan in a significant role.

Jr NTR is also collaborating with 'KGF' fame director Prashanth Neel for a new film.

Last week, the #NTRNEEL team announced the project with an auspicious muhurat puja, which was attended by NTR Jr, Prashanth Neel, their families, and producers from NTR Arts and Mythri Movie Makers.

Produced by the prestigious Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, "NTRNEEL" is set to be a grand spectacle. The update left moviegoers extremely excited.

"Best news of the day," a social media user commented.

"This will be blockbuster for sure," another user wrote.

Jr NTR also has War 2 with Hrithik Roshan in his kitty.