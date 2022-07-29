13 years of Ram Charan-starrer 'Magadheera': Facts about the film we did not know

Magadheera is a 2009 Indian Telugu-language fantasy action film directed by S. S. Rajamouli who co-wrote the film along with V. Vijayendra Prasad

Magadheera still/picture courtesy: PR

Mega Power Star Ram Charan has cemented his position as a global star. His acting prowess in RRR has been receiving accolades from across the corners of the globe. However, for the last 4 days, fans have been rejoicing by celebrating 13 years of yet another blockbuster Ram Charan film- Magadheera, which was released on July 31, 2009. Check out these fun facts about this movie that is now available for viewing on AHA studios or MX Player:

Magadheera is a 2009 Indian Telugu-language fantasy action film directed by S. S. Rajamouli who co-wrote the film along with V. Vijayendra Prasad.

Also Read: Ram Charan pushing his limits at the gym is sure to keep you motivated; watch

The reincarnation-themed plot revolves around four people: a valiant warrior in charge of a princess' safety, the princess who is in love with him, the commander-in-chief of the army who lusts after the princess, and an emperor who wants to conquer their kingdom.

Made on a budget of Rs 35–44 crore (US$7–10 million), it was the most expensive Telugu film at the time. It was the first Telugu film to list a "Visual Effects Producer" in its credits.

Magadheera was released on 31 July 2009 to massive commercial success and critical acclaim. It collected a distributor's share of Rs 73.6 crores and became the highest-grossing Telugu film in history at the time.

was released on 31 July 2009 to massive commercial success and critical acclaim. It collected a distributor's share of Rs 73.6 crores and became the highest-grossing Telugu film in history at the time. Its 1000-day theatrical run surpassed Chandramukhi (2005) as the longest-running South Indian film.

The film won the National Award for Best Choreography and Best Special Effects at the 57th National Film Awards as well as winning six Filmfare Awards, nine Nandi Awards and ten CineMAA Awards.

The film's success catapulted the lead actors into stardom. In 2014, it was remade in Bengali as Yoddha: The Warrior.

It was the first film in which Mega Power Star Ram Charan starred with Kajal Aggarwal together.

Mega Power Star Ram Charan's father, Power Star Chiranjeevi made a cameo appearance in the film too.

So what are you waiting for? Follow the RC Fan tweets and binge-watch the same on OTT via MX player on its 13th Anniversary, 31st July!