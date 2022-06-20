Breaking News
See Post: On Father's Day, Ram Charan shares never-seen-before photo with father Chiranjeevi

Updated on: 20 June,2022 12:54 PM IST  |  Hyderabad
mid-day online correspondent |

The 'RRR' star shared a never-before-seen photo of himself with his father, megastar Chiranjeevi, on social media, and it went viral almost immediately

Picture courtesy/Ram Charan's Twitter account


On the occasion of Father's Day, 'RRR' actor Ram Charan shared an adorable picture of himself with his father, Ram Charan conveying his wishes to Chiranjeevi. The 'RRR' star shared a never-before-seen photo of himself with the megastar on social media, and his fans were in complete awe of the post.






ram charan chiranjeevi Twitter Regional Cinema News Entertainment News

