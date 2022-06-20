See Post: On Father's Day, Ram Charan shares never-seen-before photo with father Chiranjeevi

The 'RRR' star shared a never-before-seen photo of himself with his father, megastar Chiranjeevi, on social media, and it went viral almost immediately

Picture courtesy/Ram Charan's Twitter account

On the occasion of Father's Day, 'RRR' actor Ram Charan shared an adorable picture of himself with his father, Ram Charan conveying his wishes to Chiranjeevi. The 'RRR' star shared a never-before-seen photo of himself with the megastar on social media, and his fans were in complete awe of the post.

Speaking about the picture, we can see Ram Charan in his early adolescence, and the father-son duo was seen gazing adoringly at the lens. Chiranjeevi was seen hugging his dear son Ram Charan, while Ram Charan is all smiles. Adorable, isn't it?

The 'Acharya' actor just added a crimson heart and kiss emoji to the message. Fans of the celebrities were definitely taken aback, and they couldn't stop complimenting them.

On the work front, Ram Charan is busy shooting for his next movie under Shankar Shanmugham, while he has taken a short break from his shooting, to celebrate his anniversary with his wife Upasana in Italy. On the other hand, Chiranjeevi has multiple movies including 'Godfather', 'Bholaa Shankar' and others.