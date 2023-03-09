Breaking News
Aanand L. Rai celebrates International Women's Day with the cast of Jhimma 2

Updated on: 09 March,2023 03:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The leading ladies of Jhimma 2 celebrate Women's Day with producer Aanand L Rai & Colour Yellow Productions

Aanand L. Rai celebrates International Women's Day with the cast of Jhimma 2

Aanand L Rai's Instagram


Producer Aanand L Rai & Colour Yellow Productions are celebrating Women's Day with the leading ladies of Jhimma 2. In the first installation of Jhimma, the strong and impactful female characters have created a buzz on social media. Colour Yellow Productions is always supporting strong female characters keeping them at the forefront. The audience are looking forward to more details regarding the next installation eagerly.


The story of Jhimma revolves around seven women from different age groups and socio-cultural backgrounds coming together and discovering life while on a trip to London. Colour Yellow Production and Chalchitra Company had earlier announced the making of Jhimma 2 with a teaser video. Director Hemant Dhome says, “I am so happy to celebrate International Womens Day with the talented star cast of Jhimma. The first installment was a huge success. For the second installment, we have Aanand L Rai on board and I am affirmative that this is going to be bigger and better.”



Aanand L Rai shares, ”What better day than Women’s Day to meet the super talented Jhimma ladies. The first installment was also one of the highest grossers of 2021 and I look forward to promoting regional cinema on a bigger scale.”


Kshitee Jog, the producer of Jhimma also adds,"It's brilliant to celebrate this special day with the most talented and versatile ladies. The second installment is going to be a delight for everyone."

Jhimma 2 has an ensemble cast. The film is directed by Hemant Dhome, written by Irawati Karnik, and produced by Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Production, Chalchitra Mandalee and Kshitee Jog. The film is co-produced by Viraj Gawas, Urfi Kazmi and Ajinkya.

 

